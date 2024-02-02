 Skip to main content
Keeping Up with the 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Feb 02, 2024 at 03:30 PM
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

Welcome, 49ers Faithful! As the excitement builds towards the grand stage of Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, this daily blog is dedicated to keeping you in the loop with all things San Francisco 49ers.

"Keeping Up with the 49ers" will bring you the latest team moves, practice reports, injury updates and insights from player and coach interviews. You can also join the conversation, share your Las Vegas experience and get questions answered by using #DoItForTheBay on X/Twitter. Each day I'll be pulling in questions directly from the Faithful to answer - and there may even be some mystery guests along the way 🤫

Share your questions, photos and 49ers pride as we lead up to Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, February 11!

Friday, February 2

🏈 Super Bowl LVIII Countdown: 9 Days

All eyes are set on Vegas.

Following the team's NFC Championship victory, San Francisco's coaching staff got to game planning for the Kansas City Chiefs. Yesterday, the team held their first practice of Super Bowl prep, installing the game plan in rainy Santa Clara. Tight end George Kittle, who suffered a toe injury against the Detroit Lions, was a non participant in Thursday's workout. Head coach Kyle Shanahan described the injury as "just a toe" and noted earlier in the week that Kittle was expected to be day-to-day for this week.

The founder and CEO of Fangirl Sports Network Tracy Sandler joined the "1st & 10" podcast to recap the 49ers first day back at practice, share what she's learned from 49ers CEO Jed York, Shanahan and the 49ers defense ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, discuss the 49ers vs. Chiefs Super Bowl LIV rematch and answer questions directly from the Faithful.

Listen to the episode here:

Take a look at Thursday's full practice report:

Check out scenes from the SAP Performance Facility:

49ers Players Begin Super Bowl LVIII Preparations 🏈

View some of the top images from 49ers practice as the team prepares for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner are two of the 11 players who've carried over from the 2019 squad that played in Super Bowl LIV. On Thursday, the leaders of San Francisco's defense discussed how far they've come since their first Super Bowl appearance, shared how they're preparing for round two of the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs and reviewed the latest performances from the 49ers defense.

"You definitely learn a lot going through a long season in 2019," Bosa said. "You don't understand it as much as a rookie how hard it is to get there, but just how hard you have to play and how locked in you have to be for the entire four quarters if you want to win. I've learned that, and I'm just going to relay to the guys that there has to be a different level of effort, intensity, unselfishness that you have to get there for every single snap that you're in there."

"I look back at that moment, and I can truly say I was in the moment," Warner added. "I took it really seriously even though I was young... We've been so close, and we finally have another opportunity, and you have to make the most of it because you never know if you'll have another opportunity. You have to sell out for three hours and give it your best."

Watch the latest from the podium here:

Fan events announced around the world! 🌎

The San Francisco 49ers announced a series of events for Faithful fans across the Bay Area and internationally ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. The 49ers, in conjunction with presenting sponsors, will host watch parties on Sunday, February 11th in San Francisco, Monterrey, MX and Leeds, UK to give fans an opportunity to come together and witness the 49ers play in their eighth Super Bowl appearance.

Attendees will be able to enjoy an authentic Levi's® Stadium experience including interactive activities, fan chants, scoring songs and giveaways. Attendees will be treated to a special game day menu while watching the game broadcast on all venue TVs, which will provide an immersive game-watching experience. For San Francisco attendees, they will also have access to Thrive City's massive outdoor, LED video board.

Tickets for the Monterrey and Leeds events are available now, and will be available for the San Francisco event starting on Thursday, February 8. Tickets are required for entry, but access to the parties will be first-come first-serve. All ages are welcome.

  • San Francisco: Watch party presented by Ticketmaster and Bud Light
    • Sunday, February 11
    • 2-8pm PST
    • Thrive City, 1725 3rd St., San Francisco, CA, 94158
    • Tickets will be available on Thursday, Feb 8
  • Monterrey, MX: Watch party presented by Foliatti Casino
    • Sunday, February 11
    • 4-10pm CST
    • Foliatti Casino Mitras, Av Fidel Velázquez, Mitras Nte., C.P: 64320, Monterrey, N.L.
    • Click here for tickets
  • Leeds, UK: Watch party presented by Avery Dennison
    • Sunday, February 11
    • 9pm-4am BST
    • The Centenary Pavilion at Elland Road, Lowfields Rd, Beeston, Leeds LS11 0ES, United Kingdom
    • Click here for tickets

🗣 Attention Faithful:

Submit any question you have, photos or 49ers pride you would like to share to 49ers.com by posting #DoItForTheBay on X/Twitter!

