Keeping Up with the 49ers: Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas

Defensive lineman Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner are two of the 11 players who've carried over from the 2019 squad that played in Super Bowl LIV. On Thursday, the leaders of San Francisco's defense discussed how far they've come since their first Super Bowl appearance, shared how they're preparing for round two of the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs and reviewed the latest performances from the 49ers defense.

"You definitely learn a lot going through a long season in 2019," Bosa said. "You don't understand it as much as a rookie how hard it is to get there, but just how hard you have to play and how locked in you have to be for the entire four quarters if you want to win. I've learned that, and I'm just going to relay to the guys that there has to be a different level of effort, intensity, unselfishness that you have to get there for every single snap that you're in there."

"I look back at that moment, and I can truly say I was in the moment," Warner added. "I took it really seriously even though I was young... We've been so close, and we finally have another opportunity, and you have to make the most of it because you never know if you'll have another opportunity. You have to sell out for three hours and give it your best."