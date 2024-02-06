 Skip to main content
Ways to Watch: San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl LVIII)

Feb 06, 2024 at 01:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII at 3:30 pm PT on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch the Game on TV: CBS

  • Broadcasters: Jim Nantz (Play-by-Play), Tony Romo (Color Analyst), Laura Okmin (Sideline Reporter) and Mike Golic (Sideline Reporter)

NFL+: Watch live local and preseason, primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays and more. Never miss a play with NFL+ at $49.99 for year.

Game Pass International: The NFL, in partnership with DAZN, has officially launched Game Pass International for the 2023 season, an opportunity for fans outside of the United States, Canada and China to catch all of the NFL action this season. Subscribers to Game Pass International will be able to access all preseason, regular season and postseason games live. They will also be able to access replays and condensed games on video on demand. In addition, subscribers will have access to NFL RedZone and NFL Network, both live and on demand. NFL Films/Media will also provide original content and video via an on-demand library. Content can be watched on all major devices, and fans can sign up today here.

For more ways to watch, click here.

Related Links

HOW TO LISTEN

U.S. Bank 49ers Radio Network

The 49ers flagship stations include KGO 810 AM and The Bone 107.7 FM with play-by-play commentating by Greg Papa and Tim Ryan as color analyst.

Spanish Radio Network

The live game broadcast featuring play-by-play announcer Jesús Zárate and Carlos Yustis will be streamed at no cost to fans exclusively on 49ers.com/esp. To view all of the team's Spanish content, please click here.

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Captains:

Kansas City Chiefs

Head Coach: Andy Reid

Playoff Captains:

FOLLOW US

Stay connected with the 49ers by following along on each of the team's social media channels:

