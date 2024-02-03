 Skip to main content
Charvarius Ward Talks Super Bowl Experience and Championship Focus

Feb 02, 2024 at 05:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers have three players on their current rosters who have won at least one Super Bowl over the course of their careers - defensive back Logan Ryan (New England Patriots), defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day (Los Angeles Rams) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (Kansas City Chiefs). For Ward, playing on a national stage is no new thing. He's been to a conference championship in each of his six seasons in the league, and including this upcoming trip to the big game, he'll have three Super Bowl trips to his name. 

For obvious reasons, facing the Chiefs on February 11th hits a little closer to home for Ward who spent four seasons with Kansas City head coach Andy Reid and company.

"It's a great feeling to go in there and try to knock out the best team in the world over the past five, six years," Ward said. 

Because he's been through this two week process leading up to the Super Bowl, he's developed his unique way of disconnecting from the outside noise and high profile media aspect surrounding the title game.

"The whole week is really like a movie, you're going to see celebrities everywhere. Pregame you might see Jay-Z, Beyonce, Kevin Hart, people like that, but it's still a game at the end of the day. We still have to go out there and try to get the win.

"I read. I meditate. I say positive affirmations. I visualize and talk to my girlfriend."

As for advice he's passing on to his teammates about how to approach the week, it's pretty straightforward.

"You have to just be a professional while you're out there the whole week," Ward said. "Study and do whatever you can do to keep your mind focused and prepared for the game."

Ward was part of a 49ers defense that closed out the year with a league-leading 22 interceptions and finished as the NFL's leader in pass breakups (23). His high level of production earned him Second-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors for the first time in his career. The only box left to check on the season will get decided in just over a week's time.

