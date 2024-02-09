 Skip to main content
Christian McCaffrey Announced as AP Offensive Player of the Year

Feb 08, 2024 at 07:05 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey is bringing home hardware from Las Vegas. The unanimous All-Pro was announced as the 2023 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year at Thursday night's NFL Honors. McCaffrey is a two-time top five finalist for the award and clinched the honor in his second, historic season with the 49ers.

McCaffrey reached and surpassed production levels from his best season with the Carolina Panthers (2019) and has cemented himself in NFL history by doing so. He closed out the season as the NFL rushing yards leader (1,459), the league rushing touchdowns leader (14) and the scrimmage triple-crown title holder (leader in touches, yards and touchdowns) and eclipsed the 2,000-yard scrimmage yards mark for a second time in his career. McCaffrey is just the third player in NFL history to record 2,000-or-more yards with two different franchises, joining the likes of Hall of Fame running backs Eric Dickerson (Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts) and Marshall Faulk (St. Louis Rams and Colts).

With the 49ers organization, McCaffrey owns the team's single season touchdown record (including the playoffs) with 25 touchdowns through the NFC Championship Game versus the Detroit Lions. McCaffrey punched in touchdowns No. 24 and 25 of the season against Detroit and officially surpassed Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice's scoring record (23) with his first two-yard rushing touchdown of the night.

McCaffrey's tremendous output earned him unanimous All-Pro honors, his third Pro Bowl selection, and now, AP Offensive Player of the Year. He was also named a top five finalist for the AP Most Valuable Player Award.

