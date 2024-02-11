Seven Players Out vs. Chiefs; Super Bowl LVIII Inactives List

The wait is over! The San Francisco 49ers will play the Kansas City Chiefs at full force in Super Bowl LVIII. As of Saturday, the 49ers had no players on the 53-man roster dealing with injury concerns.
Tight end George Kittle (toe), linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder), cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, knee) were limited participants for Wednesday and Thursday's practices and went on to practice in full on Friday. All four of those players entered the weekend free of any injury designations.
Defensive lineman Kalia Davis (ankle), who is still on the Injured Reserve list, was the only player listed as questionable and was eventually downgraded to out on Saturday.
49ers Inactives:
- QB Brandon Allen
- OL Matt Pryor
- WR Ronnie Bell
- LB Jalen Graham
- CB Samuel Womack III
- DL T.Y. McGill
- Dl Alex Barrett