Christian McCaffrey Receives Second-Annual Jim Brown Award

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took home his second award of the night.

After giving his speech and taking home the hardware for the 2023 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, McCaffrey was honored with the second-annual Jim Brown Award. The award is given to the player with the most rushing yards after each season to permanently honor the impact of Jim Brown, the Hall of Famer who led the NFL in rushing yards eight times.

Last season, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was the inaugural winner of the award, who rushed for 1,653 yards in 2022.