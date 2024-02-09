 Skip to main content
Christian McCaffrey Receives Second-Annual Jim Brown Award

Feb 08, 2024 at 07:45 PM
BM-Headshot-2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey took home his second award of the night.

After giving his speech and taking home the hardware for the 2023 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year, McCaffrey was honored with the second-annual Jim Brown Award. The award is given to the player with the most rushing yards after each season to permanently honor the impact of Jim Brown, the Hall of Famer who led the NFL in rushing yards eight times.

Last season, Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs was the inaugural winner of the award, who rushed for 1,653 yards in 2022.

In 2023, McCaffrey closed out the season as the NFL rushing yards leader (1,459), the league rushing touchdowns leader (14) and the scrimmage triple-crown title holder (leader in touches, yards and touchdowns) and eclipsed the 2,000-yard scrimmage yards mark for a second time in his career. McCaffrey is just the third player in NFL history to record 2,000-or-more yards with two different franchises, joining the likes of Hall of Fame running backs Eric Dickerson (Los Angeles Rams and Indianapolis Colts) and Marshall Faulk (St. Louis Rams and Colts).

