Kittle, Armstead Limited in Wednesday Practice; Purdy's Approach to First Super Bowl

Feb 07, 2024 at 07:45 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

Wednesday Practice Notes

With Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night festivities in the rearview mirror, the San Francisco 49ers began the three-day practice week at UNLV on Wednesday.

  • Two veteran playmakers were back in the fold with tight end George Kittle (toe) and defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, knee) were both limited participants in practice for the first time since the team clinched their Super Bowl berth.
  • Cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) and linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) were also limited. 
  • Tackle Trent Williams was the only player to not practice because of his normal veteran rest day.

Purdy Talks Balance of Having Fun and Zoning in on Super Bowl Opportunity 

As 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy navigates his Super Bowl experience, he's striking a balance of taking the opportunity at hand and enjoying the moment. San Francisco's QB1 is known for his calm, collected approach to the game, but on Wednesday, he spoke to the joys of being a Super Bowl contender for the first time in his career. 

"There's a fine line of it for sure, obviously studying and being prepared for every little situation and circumstance and being able to answer those questions right," Purdy said. "But also, being able to enjoy the game. We're in the Super Bowl. You dream of this as a kid growing up, every kid dreamed of playing in this game. 

"George obviously gives us a great perspective every game. He's always having fun, joking around, but when the ball is snapped, he's doing his job and he's doing it well. It's a fine line, but man, at the end of the day this is something that we've all dream of growing up. You have to be grateful for it and have fun with it."

Purdy's found his formula for success in the postseason early in his career. He's won every playoff game he's started and finished and has been called diligent and studious in his approach to leading the offense. However, there are light moments in the huddles and his teammates appreciate them when they come. 

"He's one of the guys," Williams said. "Any time you can break his concentration, and he takes a break and gives us a little smirk, have a couple remarks it's always fun. He's ultra serious, and I get it, this playbook is very complicated, calling the plays is extremely complicated. That one percent of the time you can get him when he's not serious, he's one of the guys. He's funny to be around."

