Dre Greenlaw Ruled Out in #SBLVIII with Achilles Injury

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw suffered an Achilles injury while running onto the field with 9:16 left to play in the second quarter. The fifth-year linebacker was taking the field with the rest of San Francisco's defensive unit and went down after taking a couple steps onto the field. He was initially ruled as questionable to return after being carted off the field and was downgraded to out shortly after.
49ers Fall to Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII; Five Takeaways from Las Vegas
The San Francisco 49ers fell 25-22 to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
Seven Players Out vs. Chiefs; Super Bowl LVIII Inactives List
The San Francisco 49ers had seven players inactive for the team's Super Bowl matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Christian McCaffrey Es El Jugador Ofensivo del Año
El corredor de los San Francisco 49ers, Christian McCaffrey, fue nombrado como el Jugador Ofensivo del Año 2023 por la Associated Press.
Christian McCaffrey Announced as AP Offensive Player of the Year
San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey was named the 2023 Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.
