San Francisco Continues Super Bowl LVIII Prep, Brock Purdy Outlines 49ers Keys to Victory

Thursday Practice Notes

The San Francisco 49ers got back to work at the UNLV practice facilities on Thursday. The team's second day of practice is typically the most physical, as the players put their pads on and pump up the intensity. San Francisco will hold a walk-through practice and announce a final injury report for Super Bowl LVIII on Friday.

Every member of the 49ers practiced in at least a limited capacity in Day 2 of San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII preparations.

Defensive lineman Arik Armstead (knee, foot), linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder), tight end George Kittle (toe) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle) were all limited participants in today's practice.

Quarterback Brock Purdy Outlines the 49ers Keys to Victory in Super Bowl LVIII

Over the course of the 2023 postseason, the 49ers have learned how to win in any type of game, even in the face of adversity. The team will have to reflect on their notes from the season to prepare for the NFL's biggest stage and facing one of the best teams in the league. Following the 49ers practice on Thursday, Purdy made the team's mission clear and concise.

"I think it's simple," Purdy said. "It's 11-on-11, we can't buy into all the emotion and everything that goes into it in terms of it being the Super Bowl.