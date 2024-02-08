Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy Sweep the FedEx Annual Awards 

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and quarterback Brock Purdy have made NFL history with their sweep of the FedEx annual awards. On Thursday, McCaffrey and Purdy were announced as the 2023 FedEx Air and Ground Players of the year, respectively. No other quarterback and running back duo from the same organization have ever won the award in the same year. McCaffrey accumulated five of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week awards over the course of the regular season, the most of any running back in the league, and now, has earned the annual award to close out the year. Purdy was nominated for FedEx's Air Player of the Week four times during the regular season slate, winning the award in Week 11, 13 and 14.

McCaffrey closed out 2023 as the NFL rushing yards leader (1,459), the league rushing touchdowns leader (14) and the scrimmage triple-crown title holder (leader in touches, yards and touchdowns). This 2023 season marks the second time McCaffrey has registered 2,000-or-more yards from scrimmage in his career (2,392 yards from scrimmage in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers), and he is the fourth 49ers player to record 2,000-or-more yards from scrimmage in a season in franchise history. His tremendous output earned him unanimous All-Pro honors, a Pro Bowl nod, and additionally, he was nominated for both AP Most Valuable Player and AP Offensive Player of the Year.