Ways to Watch and Listen in the UK: Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers (NFC Championship)

Jan 24, 2024 at 11:30 AM

The San Francisco 49ers will host the Detroit Lions for the NFC Championship Game at Levi's® Stadium. The Lions–49ers playoff game is set to kick off at 11:30 pm GMT on Sunday, January 28. Here are all the ways to follow the game.

HOW TO WATCH

TV Broadcast

Sky Sports: Kickoff for the Lions vs. 49ers NFC Championship Game is Sunday night at 11:30 pm GMT. The game will air on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL. For more information on watching the NFL on Sky Sports, click here.

Live Streaming

NFL Game Pass International: Fans in the United Kingdom can catch every game live and on demand on NFL Game Pass International. The international service also includes NFL RedZone, to catch every touchdown from every game, every Sunday, and NFL Network, to receive 24/7 breaking NFL news. Fans can also download NFL shows and highlights to watch at home or on the go on all of your favorite devices. Sign up today.

HOW TO LISTEN

Radio Broadcast

TalkSPORT: The NFC Championship Game against the Lions will be aired on TalkSPORT where fans will hear the call by the 49ers radio broadcast team of Greg Papa and NFL veteran Tim Ryan.

  • Listen on Radio: TalkSPORT is widely available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM. Check to see if TalkSPORT is available on DAB in your area by clicking here.
  • Listen on Mobile: The TalkSPORT app is the best way to listen live to your favorite shows on the move 24/7, catch up on anything you may have missed and see what is on and when. Download the TalkSPORT app from the iPhone app store or from Google Play.
  • Listen Online: Tune in to TalkSPORT via the free online streaming service at talkSPORT.com.
  • Listen on Smart Speakers: TalkSPORT is available on most smart speakers including Amazon Alexa, Apple Homepod and Google Home devices. Just ask your smart speaker to "Play TalkSPORT."

ABOUT THE MATCHUP

Total Matchups: 68

Postseason Matchups: 2

Postseason Series Record: Series is tied 1-1

49ers Postseason Home Record vs. Lions: Series is tied 1-1

First Postseason Meeting: December 22, 1957 - Lions won 31-27

Last Postseason Meeting: December 31, 1983 - 49ers won 24-23

ABOUT EACH TEAM

San Francisco 49ers

Head Coach: Kyle Shanahan

Detroit Lions

Head Coach: Dan Campbell

NFL Schedule Lexicon

Conference: There are 32 teams in the National Football League (NFL) that are split evenly between two conferences: the American Football Conference (AFC) and the National Football Conference (NFC). The 49ers play in the NFC.

Division: Each conference is broken down into 4 divisions: East, North, South and West. Each division has 4 teams, who play each other twice a year. The 49ers are in the NFC West along with the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks.

Home: 49ers games played at Levi's® Stadium.

Away: Games where the 49ers are on the road to play at the opposing team's stadium.

Primetime: Primetime games are the matches that air in the evening in the United States. Every game aired in these time slots is aired nationally and the only game being played at that time. There are at least three primetime games every week: "Thursday Night Football," "Sunday Night Football" and "Monday Night Football."

Week: The NFL season consists of 272 total games, with each of the NFL's 32 teams playing 17 matches during an 18-week period with one Bye week off. The NFL generally schedules games in five time slots during the week. The first game of the week is played on "Thursday Night Football" and the final game of each week is played on "Monday Night Football."

