Deebo Samuel's Status Uncertain for NFC Championship; 3 Updates from Shanahan

Armstead was back in the defensive starting lineup alongside Javon Hargrave after missing five weeks due to foot and knee injuries. Per PFF, the veteran defensive lineman played a total of 47 snaps against the Packers and accounted for five of the 22 pressures generated by San Francisco's pass rush. He also added three tackles to the 49ers defensive efforts.

"I thought Arik did a hell of a job," Shanahan said. "He was able to stay out there a little more than expected. I think the injury that he's had, that he's been trying to get through, I think he handled the game better than expected... I think it was hard for him to be out there for that long and stuff, just getting in football shape and everything. Hopefully, he'll take a step forward in that this week, but I think in terms of how he played, the old injury that he had. I think it was a huge success."