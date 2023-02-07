Social Media Roundup: 49ers Best of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 06, 2023 at 04:00 PM
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games were a refreshing take on a league classic, introducing never-before-seen skill competitions and a flag football game format to the NFL's annual all-star weekend. Six representatives were in attendance for the San Francisco 49ers including tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Trent Williams, safety Talanoa Hufanga and linebacker Fred Warner. If you were wondering what the players in attendance thought of the new format for Pro Bowl weekend, look no further.

"You're asking me if I have a memorable moment in Las Vegas while being here for a week?" Kittle said jokingly to NFL Network reporter Cameron Wolfe. "I saw Bruno Mars last night, that was crazy. At the Pro Bowl, this day (Sunday) was really fun. They had everyone. It as engaging. Fans loved it, families loved it and players loved it."

Here's some of the top social media moments and reactions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games:

