First Look at the San Francisco 49ers 2023 Opponents

Since the close of the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers upcoming slate has begun to look much clearer as the team's 2023 opponents are officially set.

Dates and times of the 2023 schedule won't be announced until later this spring, however, the 49ers are aware of who they will face off against next season.

In addition to San Francisco's divisional opponents (Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks), the 49ers will also face the NFC East and AFC North. Since the team closed out the year in first place in the NFC West, the 49ers will face teams with the same finish from the NFC South (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and NFC North (Minnesota Vikings).

With the addition of the 17th game starting in 2021, the 49ers will have an added inter-conference away game (NFC and AFC rotate home games each year) as they travel to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to the league's formula, the 17th game will be between two teams who played one another two seasons prior and finished in the same spot in their own division the preceding year.

The 49ers are scheduled to play nine teams who made playoff appearances in 2022 (Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Philadelphia Eagles, Vikings and Jaguars). The 49ers will go back on the road to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field for a rematch of the 2022 NFC Championship Game.

Here's the full list of home and road opponents for the 49ers in 2023:

HOME:

Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

AWAY:

Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Minnesota Vikings and Jacksonville Jaguars

"49ers fans should be incredibly encouraged about where this organization's at and where we're going," general manager John Lynch said. "Our name is the Faithful, I want to thank all of them. They took Levi's® Stadium to new heights this year. This stadium's really starting to have a character and identity, it's become a tough place to play. And then Kyle (Shanahan) and I always marvel about when we show up places, the amount of Faithful that are there and take over stadiums."