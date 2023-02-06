49ers Sign Two Players to Reserve/Future Contracts

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have signed WR Tyron Johnson and CB Tre Swilling to Reserve/Future contracts.

Johnson (6-1, 193) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Houston Texans on May 10, 2019. Over his three-year career with the Texans (2019, 2022), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Jacksonville Jaguars (2021) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021-22), Johnson has appeared in 26 games (one start) and registered 23 receptions for 442 yards and three touchdowns. He has also appeared in one postseason game as a member of the Raiders.

Johnson began the 2022 season with the Raiders before being waived on October 22, 2022. He then signed with the Texans on October 25, 2022 before being waived on November 16, 2022. He later signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad on November 29, 2022 where he spent the remainder of the season.

A 26-year old native of New Orleans, LA, Johnson attended Oklahoma State University (2016-18) after transferring from Louisiana State University (2016). Over the course of his collegiate career, Johnson appeared in 34 games where he tallied 80 receptions for 1,288 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Swilling (6-1, 196) originally entered the NFL after signing with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent on May 13, 2022. Swilling was waived by the Titans on August 30, 2022 and later signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad on September 13, 2022 before being released on October 4, 2022. Swilling signed to San Francisco's practice squad on December 20, 2022 before being released on December 27, 2022.