49ers Players Show Out in Day 1 of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Feb 03, 2023 at 02:40 PM
090821-BrianaMcDonald-Headshot
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, running back Christian McCaffrey, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga showed off their skills during the opening day of the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

On Thursday, the NFL star-studded event kicked off with the Lightning Round. San Francisco's defensive players Warner and Hufanga put their teammate chemistry on display in the Splash Catch competition, a water balloon toss that increased in distance as the game went on.

The linebacker and safety connected on each water balloon catch, with the longest toss being 15 yards out. Their perfect record allowed them to advance to the next Lightning Round, a challenge called High Stakes.

In the next round, players attempted to field punts from a JUGS machine. The twist in the High Stakes contest was that players have to hold on to each of the footballs they caught in subsequent rounds. The final player standing would end up holding a total of five footballs in their hands.

Warner was successful in his first catch and Hufanga tallied two, but Dallas Cowboys center Tyler Biadasz and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan were the final two players who moved on for the NFC Team.

The first day of the Pro Bowl Games concluded with an epic dodgeball tournament. The three-round event started off with the AFC Offense Team vs. AFC Defense Team. Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey sealed the win for the AFC Defense Team by catching Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs' throw.

Up next was the NFC showdown where Kittle, Juszczyk and McCaffrey competed on the NFC Offense Team against the NFC Defense Team. McCaffrey flexed his dodgeball IQ ahead of the contest, reciting the "five D's of dodgeball" from the movie featuring Vince Vaughn, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

"Dodgeball is dodgeball," McCaffrey said. "Dive, duck, dip, dive and dodge... I'm excited, it's going to be a blast."

The NFC offense came out on top in Round 2, so the final round of the tournament came down to the AFC Defense against the NFC Offense.

"The People's Tight End" put on a show in Las Vegas, drawing the closer for the dodgeball tournament win. Alongside Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and New York Giants back Saquon Barkley, the NFC trio survived the contest and Kittle struck Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, earning three points for the NFC Team.

At the close of Day 1, the AFC Team leads the 2023 Pro Bowl Games 9-3 with the challenges resuming on Sunday, February 5th at 12:00 p.m. PT. The event will conclude with 7-on-7 flag football games, and at the end, the winning conference will be determined.

To find out which 49ers players are competing in the Pro Bowl skills challenges, click here. For ways to watch the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, click here.

49ers Players Compete in NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey and FB Kyle Juszczyk represented the NFC team during Thursday's Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Las Vegas.

TE George Kittle
1 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
2 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
3 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Perry Knotts/NFL
LB Fred Warner
4 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Perry Knotts/NFL
FB Kyle Juszczyk
5 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
6 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
7 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
8 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
TE George Kittle, Sourdough Sam
9 / 23

TE George Kittle, Sourdough Sam

Gregory Payan/AP Images
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Perry Knotts/NFL
LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga
11 / 23

LB Fred Warner, S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
12 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
13 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
14 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
LB Fred Warner, NFC coach Eli Manning, S Talanoa Hufanga
15 / 23

LB Fred Warner, NFC coach Eli Manning, S Talanoa Hufanga

Perry Knotts/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Gregory Payan/AP Images
TE George Kittle
17 / 23

TE George Kittle

Perry Knotts/NFL
FB Kyle Juszczyk
18 / 23

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Mikey Owens/NFL
S Talanoa Hufanga
19 / 23

S Talanoa Hufanga

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
20 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Mikey Owens/NFL
LB Fred Warner
21 / 23

LB Fred Warner

Mikey Owens/NFL
TE George Kittle
22 / 23

TE George Kittle

Mikey Owens/NFL
RB Christian McCaffrey
23 / 23

RB Christian McCaffrey

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

49ers Players to Compete in Four Pro Bowl Events in Las Vegas

George Kittle, Kyle Juszczyk, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner, Talanoa Hufanga and Trent Williams will represent the 49ers in the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Christian McCaffrey Joins Kittle, Hufanga in 2023 Pro Bowl

San Francisco's list of Pro Bowlers has extended to seven following the addition of running back Christian McCaffrey.

news

Talanoa Hufanga Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Trent Williams Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Trent Williams has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Kyle Juszczyk Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

George Kittle Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Nick Bosa Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Fred Warner Makes 2023 Pro Bowl Roster

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner has been voted into the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

news

Six 49ers Selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers announced that six players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas.

news

Vote Your Favorite 49ers Players to the 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Voting for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games is open through December 15, and we need help from the Faithful to get your players to the week-long event in February.

Advertising