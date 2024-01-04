Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Game Plan for Brock Purdy in Week 18 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 4th.
New and Notable
Kyle Shanahan Rules Out QB Brock Purdy for Week 18 vs. Rams
Since the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, projections of which players the 49ers will rest in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams have been swirling, and with good reason. San Francisco has secured home field advantage and a first round Bye, removing a lot of the hype we've seen in the past regular season finales between the Rams and 49ers.
Nine 49ers Players Selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers announced that DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner and T Trent Williams were selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl. In addition, WR Brandon Aiyuk, DL Arik Armstead, OL Aaron Banks, OL Jake Brendel, LB Oren Burks, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Deommodore Lenoir, OL Colton McKivitz, LS Taybor Pepper, WR Deebo Samuel, P Mitch Wishnowsky and DL Chase Young were selected as alternates. The team's nine selections mark the most in the NFL and the most the team has had since nine players were selected to the 2013 Pro Bowl.
Faithful, Here's How You Can Help Arik Armstead in His WPMOY Campaign
Vote for Arik Armstead in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with "Arik Armstead" or "@arikarmstead". The Faithful can also vote for Armstead directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.
Christian McCaffrey Suffers Mild Calf Strain; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsWAS
The San Francisco 49ers enter the final week of the regular season with some breathing room after securing the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. For San Francisco, their regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams becomes a low stakes game as the 49ers turn their attention to getting healthy before the NFC Divisional Round.
