Morning Report: Kyle Shanahan's Game Plan for Brock Purdy in Week 18 🗞️

Jan 04, 2024 at 07:00 AM

Good Morning Faithful,

Here are your top 49ers storylines for Thursday, January 4th.

New and Notable

Kyle Shanahan Rules Out QB Brock Purdy for Week 18 vs. Rams

Since the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, projections of which players the 49ers will rest in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams have been swirling, and with good reason. San Francisco has secured home field advantage and a first round Bye, removing a lot of the hype we've seen in the past regular season finales between the Rams and 49ers.

Nine 49ers Players Selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers announced that DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner and T Trent Williams were selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl. In addition, WR Brandon Aiyuk, DL Arik Armstead, OL Aaron Banks, OL Jake Brendel, LB Oren Burks, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Deommodore Lenoir, OL Colton McKivitz, LS Taybor Pepper, WR Deebo Samuel, P Mitch Wishnowsky and DL Chase Young were selected as alternates. The team's nine selections mark the most in the NFL and the most the team has had since nine players were selected to the 2013 Pro Bowl.

Faithful, Here's How You Can Help Arik Armstead in His WPMOY Campaign

Vote for Arik Armstead in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with "Arik Armstead" or "@arikarmstead". The Faithful can also vote for Armstead directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.

Christian McCaffrey Suffers Mild Calf Strain; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsWAS

The San Francisco 49ers enter the final week of the regular season with some breathing room after securing the NFC's No. 1 seed with a 27-10 win over the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals 35-31 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles. For San Francisco, their regular season finale versus the Los Angeles Rams becomes a low stakes game as the 49ers turn their attention to getting healthy before the NFC Divisional Round. 

📽 What to Watch

Say Cheese 📸

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-10 Win Over Commanders 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
1 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
2 / 36

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
3 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
4 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers CEO Jed York
5 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, 49ers CEO Jed York

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel
6 / 36

WR Brandon Aiyuk, WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner
7 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk
8 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
9 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
10 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
Head Coach Kyle Shanahan
11 / 36

Head Coach Kyle Shanahan

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters
12 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, Assistant General Manager Adam Peters

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward
13 / 36

FB Kyle Juszczyk, CB Charvarius Ward

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Brandon Aiyuk
14 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell, WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams
15 / 36

OL Spencer Burford, T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey
16 / 36

TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy
17 / 36

T Trent Williams, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
18 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy
19 / 36

RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
T Trent Williams
20 / 36

T Trent Williams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk
21 / 36

WR Deebo Samuel, FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy
22 / 36

OL Jake Brendel, QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
23 / 36

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell
24 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy
25 / 36

QB Brock Purdy

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
26 / 36

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders DE KJ Henry
27 / 36

DL Clelin Ferrell, Washington Commanders DE KJ Henry

Kym Fortino/49ers
Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, TE George Kittle
28 / 36

Washington Commanders TE Logan Thomas, TE George Kittle

Kym Fortino/49ers
QB Brock Purdy, Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell
29 / 36

QB Brock Purdy, Washington Commanders QB Sam Howell

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DL Chase Young
30 / 36

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Chris Conley
31 / 36

WR Chris Conley

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
32 / 36

DL Chase Young

Kym Fortino/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw, Washington Commanders LB De'Jon Harris
33 / 36

LB Dre Greenlaw, Washington Commanders LB De'Jon Harris

Kym Fortino/49ers
RB Elijah Mitchell, Washington Commanders DE Andre Jones Jr.
34 / 36

RB Elijah Mitchell, Washington Commanders DE Andre Jones Jr.

Kym Fortino/49ers
2023 San Francisco 49ers
35 / 36

2023 San Francisco 49ers

Kym Fortino/49ers
DL Chase Young
36 / 36

DL Chase Young

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful Rally the Team into the No. 1 Seed 📣

View photos of 49ers fans during the team's Week 17 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

49ers Faithful
1 / 9

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
2 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
3 / 9

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
49ers Faithful
4 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
5 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
6 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
7 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
8 / 9

49ers Faithful

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
49ers Faithful
9 / 9

49ers Faithful

Kym Fortino/49ers
🎧 Listen In

Apple:

Spotify:

