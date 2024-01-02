Faithful, Here's How You Can Help Arik Armstead in His WPMOY Campaign

"Being the nominee for the team has been amazing," Armstead shared on the latest 49ers You've Got Mail podcast episode. "We have a team that truly believes in the work that needs to be done to create change in our society. It starts at the top with the York family, everything that they believe in, and it trickles down to our teammates, our organization, our staff... Everybody has a heart of wanting to to think outside of ourselves and be impactful in our community.

"Representing that is a huge honor and very humbling. I don't take that lightly. It validates the the work that we're all trying to accomplish and it provides an even bigger platform to serve more and do more. It's amazing being a nominee, representing our team, representing where I'm from, represent my family. There's a lot of people that I'm sure are very proud. I want to represent them the right way."

The Faithful are encouraged to participate in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge, a social media and online contest that allows fans to show support for their favorite Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee. 49ers Fans can vote on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with "Arik Armstead" or "@arikarmstead". The Faithful can also vote for Armstead directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.