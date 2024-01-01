Christian McCaffrey Suffers Mild Calf Strain; 3 Takeaways Following #SFvsWAS

Shanahan and the coaching staff are working to determine their approach to playing time in Week 18 with the NFC's No. 1 seed secured.

With several 49ers players dealing with injuries, this coming week will likely feature different personnel configurations and varying snap counts for starters as San Francisco attempts to position itself for success in an extended season. McCaffrey has already been ruled out after suffering a mild calf strain and you should expect to see other playmakers either join him on the sidelines or see their playing time reduced against the Rams.

With home field advantage and a first round Bye in hand, getting healthy while also keeping the momentum going through to the Divisional Round and working within the constraints of a 53-man roster becomes the challenge for the coaching staff.