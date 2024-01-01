Kittle Eclipses 1K Receiving Yards; Stats and Facts from #SFvsWAS

Team Highlights
- The San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed for the 10th time in franchise history.
- San Francisco posted a 7-2 record on the road in the 2023 regular season, which is the team's best road record since they went 7-1 in 2019.
- The 49ers have won 10 regular season games against NFC opponents in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1997-98 seasons.
- With running back Christian McCaffrey (2,023 yards from scrimmage), wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (1,317 yards from scrimmage), wide receiver Deebo Samuel (1,085 yards from scrimmage) and tight end George Kittle (1,022 yards from scrimmage), the 49ers are the first team in NFL history to have a running back, two wide receivers and a tight end to each post 1,000-or-more yards from scrimmage in a single season.
- In wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (1,317 receiving yards) and tight end George Kittle (1,020 receiving yards), the 49ers have multiple players with 1,000-or-more receiving yards in the same season for the fourth time in franchise history and the first time since the 1998 season (wide receiver Terrell Owens – 1,097 receiving yards; wide receiver Jerry Rice – 1,157 receiving yards).
- The 49ers scored a field goal on their opening possession for the second time this season and have scored an NFL-high 69 points on the opening possession of games this season.
- The 49ers defense has held opposing offenses without a 100-yard individual rusher in 43-consecutive games dating back to Week 9 of 2021.
Offensive Highlights
- With 230 passing yards on the day, Brock Purdy now has 4,280 passing yards this season, which passes former quarterback Jeff Garcia for the most passing yards in a single season in 49ers franchise history.
- With two passing touchdowns on the day, Purdy has now thrown 31 passing touchdowns this season, making him the first 49ers quarterback to throw 30-or-more touchdowns in a season since quarterback Jeff Garcia in 2001 (32 touchdowns) and the fifth quarterback in franchise history to throw for 30-or-more touchdowns in a season (Joe Montana; Steve Young; Jeff Garcia; John Brodie).
- Purdy's passer rating of 124.7 marks his eighth game this season with a passer rating of 120.0-or-higher. His eight games with a passer rating of 120.0-or-higher are tied for the second-most in a single season in NFL history.
- Purdy has also now registered 14 games in his first two seasons with a passer rating of 110.0-or-higher, which ties Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who set the record as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, for the most such games in a player's first two seasons in NFL history.
- Running back Elijah Mitchell registered 17 carries for a team-high 80 yards and one touchdown. Mitchell's rushing touchdown marked his first of the season and the eighth of his career.
- McCaffrey registered 14 carries for 64 yards on the ground to go along with four receptions for 27 yards through the air.
- With 91 yards from scrimmage on the day, McCaffrey now has 2,023 yards from scrimmage this season, which is the fifth-most in a single season in franchise history.
- McCaffrey has now registered 2,000-or-more yards from scrimmage for the second time in his career (2,392 yards from scrimmage in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers) and is the fourth 49ers player to record 2,000-or-more yards from scrimmage in a season in franchise history.
- Sunday's game marked McCaffrey's 30th game as a member of the 49ers (postseason included). In 30 games with the team, McCaffrey has scored 34 total touchdowns, which is tied for the second-most touchdowns scored by a player in their first 30 games with a team in NFL history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
- With 29 receiving yards, Kittle now has 1,020 receiving yards on the season, marking the third time in his career that he has reached the 1,000-yard mark, which is the third-most seasons with 1,000-or-more reception yards by a 49ers player in franchise history.
- Aiyuk hauled in seven receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown, marking his seventh game this season with 100-or-more yards and the 11th such game of his career.
- Aiyuk's seven games this season with 100-or-more receiving yards are tied for the third-most games with 100-or-more receiving yards in franchise history.
- With 113 receiving yards last week versus the Baltimore Ravens and 114 receiving yards on the day, it marks the first time in Aiyuk's career that he has registered 100-or-more receiving yards in back-to-back games.
- Samuel registered five receptions for 37 yards and one touchdown through the air to go along with three carries for 35 yards on the ground. His receiving touchdown marked his seventh of the season and the 19th of his career.
Defensive Highlights
- Defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell registered three tackles and 1.0 sack of Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, giving him 3.5 on the season and 13.5 in his career.
- Cornerback Charvarius Ward registered four tackles and one interception of Howell, giving him a single season career-high five interceptions on the season and 10 in his career.
- Cornerback Deommodore Lenoir registered three tackles and one interception of Howell, giving him three interceptions on the season and four in his career.
Special Teams Highlights
- Kicker Jake Moody connected on both of his field goal attempts (38 yards, 22 yards) and all three of his PATs.
- Moody has converted on each of his 58 PATs this year. His 58-consecutive made PATs are the most by a rookie in NFL history.