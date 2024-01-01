Williams, Ward and Purdy Earn Top PFF Grades from #SFvsWAS

Jan 01, 2024 at 11:30 AM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
The San Francisco 49ers ended the 2023 calendar year on a high note, as the NFC's No. 1 seed after taking care of business on the road against the Washington Commanders and with the Arizona Cardinals upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles. With one game left in the regular season slate and the top seed secured, the 49ers have some breathing room to get key playmakers healthy as they gear up to their NFC Divisional Round matchup the weekend of January 20th. 

The win against the Commanders features a bounce back performance from quarterback Brock Purdy, who posted another 120-plus passer rating performance, two interceptions from the 49ers secondary and multiple career milestones reached for several members of the offensive unit. 

Before we turn the page on Week 17, let's examine the top performers from the contest. According to the Pro Football Focus weekly grades, those top graded performers include left tackle Trent Williams, cornerback Charvarius Ward and quarterback Brock Purdy.

Here's the breakdown of the weekly grades from Week 17:

Top Offensive Performers: T Trent Williams and QB Brock Purdy

The veteran offensive lineman topped all 49ers performers with a 93.2 overall grade, his highest single-week mark of the 2023 season thus far. Williams and the rest of the 49ers offensive line were able to keep the Commanders sackless in Week 17. Meanwhile, Purdy entered Sunday's game 229 yards shy of San Francisco's single-season franchise record and eclipsed that mark by connecting on 22-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He came away with an 89.1 overall grade.

"Brock Purdy shook off a rough game against Baltimore to once more look like the player he has been for most of the season," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "Purdy passed for only 230 yards, but at 8.2 yards per attempt. And one of his two touchdown passes was an outstanding piece of improvisation. Purdy's favorite target was Brandon Aiyuk, who caught seven passes for 114 yards and that scramble-drill touchdown. Aiyuk averaged 4.38 yards per route run."

Top Defensive Performer: CB Charvarius Ward

The veteran corner was part of a two-interception outing for the 49ers secondary, getting his hands on a pass from Washington quarterback Sam Howell in the third quarter. He was targeted three times, allowing just two catches for four yards and had three tackles, earning a 91.5 overall grade. His 91.5 mark is also his highest single-week grade of the year.

"The 49ers secondary was the difference between the two teams, making Sam Howell's day a nightmare," Monson wrote. "Deommodore Lenoir was thrown at four times overall, picking off one of them and breaking up another. Charvarius Ward also had an interception to his name, allowing a 30.6 passer rating into his coverage."

49ers Celebrate Postgame Following 27-10 Win Over Commanders 👏

View postgame photos following the San Francisco 49ers matchup vs. the Washington Commanders.

