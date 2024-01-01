Williams, Ward and Purdy Earn Top PFF Grades from #SFvsWAS

Top Offensive Performers: T Trent Williams and QB Brock Purdy

The veteran offensive lineman topped all 49ers performers with a 93.2 overall grade, his highest single-week mark of the 2023 season thus far. Williams and the rest of the 49ers offensive line were able to keep the Commanders sackless in Week 17. Meanwhile, Purdy entered Sunday's game 229 yards shy of San Francisco's single-season franchise record and eclipsed that mark by connecting on 22-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He came away with an 89.1 overall grade.

"Brock Purdy shook off a rough game against Baltimore to once more look like the player he has been for most of the season," PFF's Sam Monson wrote. "Purdy passed for only 230 yards, but at 8.2 yards per attempt. And one of his two touchdown passes was an outstanding piece of improvisation. Purdy's favorite target was Brandon Aiyuk, who caught seven passes for 114 yards and that scramble-drill touchdown. Aiyuk averaged 4.38 yards per route run."

Top Defensive Performer: CB Charvarius Ward

The veteran corner was part of a two-interception outing for the 49ers secondary, getting his hands on a pass from Washington quarterback Sam Howell in the third quarter. He was targeted three times, allowing just two catches for four yards and had three tackles, earning a 91.5 overall grade. His 91.5 mark is also his highest single-week grade of the year.