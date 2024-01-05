Morning Report: Check Out Which 49ers Made the Pro Bowl Games 🗞️

Good Morning Faithful,
Here are your top 49ers storylines for Friday, January 5th.
New and Notable
Purdy, Darnold Discuss Navigating Week 18 Assignments vs. Rams
After 16 starts in 2023, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is going to do something he hasn't done since Week 2 of his rookie season - be inactive for a game while healthy. The start of Purdy's career was unconventional from the jump with the 49ers losing one of their three starting quarterbacks from the 2022 season early in the year.
5 Things to Know: Charvarius Ward
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward is currently in his sixth NFL season. Since entering the league, Ward has appeared in 89 games notching 377 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, three forced fumbles, 63 passes defended and 10 interceptions.
Kyle Shanahan Rules Out QB Brock Purdy for Week 18 vs. Rams
Since the San Francisco 49ers clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed, projections of which players the 49ers will rest in Week 18 versus the Los Angeles Rams have been swirling, and with good reason. San Francisco has secured home field advantage and a first round Bye, removing a lot of the hype we've seen in the past regular season finales between the Rams and 49ers.
Nine 49ers Players Selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl
The San Francisco 49ers announced that DL Nick Bosa, DL Javon Hargrave, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE George Kittle, RB Christian McCaffrey, QB Brock Purdy, CB Charvarius Ward, LB Fred Warner and T Trent Williams were selected to the 2024 Pro Bowl. In addition, WR Brandon Aiyuk, DL Arik Armstead, OL Aaron Banks, OL Jake Brendel, LB Oren Burks, LB Dre Greenlaw, CB Deommodore Lenoir, OL Colton McKivitz, LS Taybor Pepper, WR Deebo Samuel, P Mitch Wishnowsky and DL Chase Young were selected as alternates. The team's nine selections mark the most in the NFL and the most the team has had since nine players were selected to the 2013 Pro Bowl.
Faithful, Here's How You Can Help Arik Armstead in His WPMOY Campaign
Vote for Arik Armstead in Nationwide's annual Charity Challenge on X (formerly Twitter) by posting #WPMOYChallenge along with "Arik Armstead" or "@arikarmstead". The Faithful can also vote for Armstead directly on NFL.com/ManOfTheYear.
📽 What to Watch
Say Cheese 📸
View some of the top images from 49ers practice at the SAP Performance Facility as the team prepares for their Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.