When the pads come on in training camp, you can always tell the intensity is going to go up. That is universal across the league, but I felt like it was different here than I had seen in the past, just the amount of hits. The true physicality came out, and I saw that on the first day with Fred Warner﻿. He goes 100 miles an hour at all times. He can't turn it off. That was a little bit different. In a lot of training camps that I've been around in the past, it's not like that because you're going against your own team. You're a little bit hesitant. It's a little bit different, but I thought that was kind of cool because it's football. It's real football. It gets us ready that much quicker than if we had to wait to play against a different team.

The tone Fred and Dre Greenlaw set is the whole vibe of the day. It will come out in one play, and that's their goal, is to set the tone in that play of how practice is going to be. You can just tell if you watch the first play of practice, especially if it's a run play. Those two guys - Fred and Dre - they're going to be coming downhill, and they're going to hit the ball, every time. The rest of the 11 have to come with the same energy and the same vibe as they are. Whatever they want to do, that's how we're going to do it. It's really cool to have those two leaders on the team, have them set the tone and just get us going.