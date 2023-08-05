Training Camp Community Corner: Military Appreciation

Aug 05, 2023 at 02:15 PM
Briana McDonald

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.

On Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed local military members and organizations who support the military and their families to watch open practice and meet their favorite 49ers players.

Friday's community corner was hosted by the 49ers quarterbacks and tight ends, however, many other players stopped by to make a special appearance and show their appreciation.

Running back Christian McCaffrey﻿, wide receiver Jauan Jennings and safety Talanoa Hufanga are just a few of the players who extended their respect to the service members. Tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, a 2023 NFL Salute to Service Award finalist, made sure to meet and greet every person in the team's community corner.

"I'm just excited to see the 49ers support for our military," Wine Country Marines president James Brown said. "We had veterans on the 49ers inaugural team and you could see that in the museum. To see that the patriotism still continues today, a local team giving back to our military and appreciating them for their service and sacrifice, seeing their support for our troops is just wonderful."

"49ers fans are everywhere," Operation Care and Comfort president and founder Julie DeMaria added. "They're in Afghanistan, they're in Iraq, they're everywhere that our troops deploy. They take their fandom with them. For them to be able to sit here and see the team up close, it's just a really good opportunity."

Below is a list of organizations who came out to Day 8 of training camp:

  • Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors: A program providing comfort and hope through a national peer support network and connection to grief resources, all at no cost to surviving families and loved ones who are grieving the death of a military loved one.
  • Operation Care and Comfort: An organization supporting troops, veterans and their families while serving in conflict regions, humanitarian missions and when they return home.
  • Wine Country Marines: A nonprofit dedicated to serving veteran and active troops of the Bay Area through charitable and engaging activities. The group invited Marine Corps from Recruiting Station San Francisco and San Bruno unit (23rd Marine Regiment).
  • Travis Air Force Base: Airmen and women from the U.S. Federal Air Force base in Fairfield, California.
  • Bridgeport Marine Corps Base: Marines based from Bridgeport, California.
  • U.S. Army Camp Parks: A United States Army base located in Dublin, California, that is currently an active military and training center for U.S. Army Reserve personnel to be used in case of war or natural disaster.

