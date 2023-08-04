Training Camp Community Corner: Frontline Heroes

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
On Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP, the team welcomed health and wellness groups, hospitals and first responders from around the Bay Area to watch practice and meet their favorite 49ers players.
The groups in attendance at Thursday's practice specialized in a variety of matters including suicide prevention, cancer research and autism supportive services.
Station No. 49 of the San Francisco Fire Department has had a close relationship with the team for over two years. In 2020, the department experienced a tragedy when it lost fireman and paramedic Jason Cortez, who passed away due to injuries sustained in a training accident. The 49ers showed their support by having general manager John Lynch and every member of the team autograph a jersey in Cortez's honor.
"It was way more than I ever expected," San Francisco Fire Department EMT Adam Babendir said. "John Lynch and the entire team really went above and beyond for the department and for the family of the tragedy."
Since then, the 49ers have included Station No. 49 in the team's community events and welcomed the group to special moments such as training camp open practices.
Also joining the 49ers community corner on Thursday were organizations such as Okizu, a Northern-California based camp with the mission of helping all members of families affected by childhood cancer to heal through peer support, respite, mentoring and recreational programs.
"The 49ers have impacted our organization in so many ways," Okizu's director of family services Heather Ferrier said. "Especially over the last few years when things have been tentative because of COVID, the team has been able to create really meaningful opportunities for our families."
Below is a list of organizations who came out to Day 7 of training camp:
- American Foundation for Suicide Prevention: An organization dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, giving a nationwide community empowered by research, education and advocacy to take action against this leading cause of death.
- American Cancer Society: Improving the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research, and patient support, to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer.
- Make-A-Wish: Fulfilling the wishes of children between the ages of 2.5 and 18 who have critical illnesses.
- Okizu: Helping all members of families affected by childhood cancer to heal through peer support, respite, mentoring and recreational programs.
- Stanford ABA Early Intervention Program: A joint program between Stanford Children's Health and Children's Health Council to provide supportive services at no cost to families of individuals with suspected or diagnosed autism.
- Police Amateur Athletic Foundation: Frontline heroes representing the San Jose Police Department.
- Mercy Housing: A leading affordable housing organization, working to eliminate homelessness and housing insecurity for low-income families.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters: An organization helping children realize their potential and build their futures through a volunteer-supported mentoring network.
- Bay Area Hospitals: Frontline Heroes from Kaiser Santa Clara Hospital, Stanford Hospital and UCSF Hospital.
- San Francisco Fire Department: Firefighters representing Station No. 49.
