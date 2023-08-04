Training Camp Community Corner: Frontline Heroes

Station No. 49 of the San Francisco Fire Department has had a close relationship with the team for over two years. In 2020, the department experienced a tragedy when it lost fireman and paramedic Jason Cortez, who passed away due to injuries sustained in a training accident. The 49ers showed their support by having general manager John Lynch and every member of the team autograph a jersey in Cortez's honor.

"It was way more than I ever expected," San Francisco Fire Department EMT Adam Babendir said. "John Lynch and the entire team really went above and beyond for the department and for the family of the tragedy."

Since then, the 49ers have included Station No. 49 in the team's community events and welcomed the group to special moments such as training camp open practices.

Also joining the 49ers community corner on Thursday were organizations such as Okizu, a Northern-California based camp with the mission of helping all members of families affected by childhood cancer to heal through peer support, respite, mentoring and recreational programs.

"The 49ers have impacted our organization in so many ways," Okizu's director of family services Heather Ferrier said. "Especially over the last few years when things have been tentative because of COVID, the team has been able to create really meaningful opportunities for our families."

Below is a list of organizations who came out to Day 7 of training camp: