Training Camp Community Corner: Diversity & Inclusion

49ers PRIDE, the official community of 49ers fans who identify as LGBTQ+, and The Q Corner, a peer-driven behavioral health service program dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, came out to watch the open practice and represent the LGBTQ+ Faithful.

"I am just so blown away that the 49ers are so supportive of our community," 49ers PRIDE member Paul Francouz said. "We're more than honored to be a part of this group. I tell people all the time, we love that the 49ers have a pride group and it's a big reason of why we're here."

Also joining the team's community corner were organizations who specialize in serving athletes with Down syndrome such as Best Buddies, Camp for the Stars and the Special Olympics of Northern California.