Training Camp Community Corner: Diversity & Inclusion

One of the San Francisco 49ers most special traditions at training camp is the team's community corner. Every year, the 49ers host a space for important members of the Bay Area community such as educators, social justice workers, women's empowerment leaders and military members to cheer on the team as players train for the upcoming season.
On Tuesday, a diverse group of Faithful attended the team's sixth day of training camp practices.
Multiple organizations representing the LGBTQ+ community and athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities packed the community corner with cheers and smiles, ready to meet their favorite 49ers players.
49ers PRIDE, the official community of 49ers fans who identify as LGBTQ+, and The Q Corner, a peer-driven behavioral health service program dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ+ community, came out to watch the open practice and represent the LGBTQ+ Faithful.
"I am just so blown away that the 49ers are so supportive of our community," 49ers PRIDE member Paul Francouz said. "We're more than honored to be a part of this group. I tell people all the time, we love that the 49ers have a pride group and it's a big reason of why we're here."
Also joining the team's community corner were organizations who specialize in serving athletes with Down syndrome such as Best Buddies, Camp for the Stars and the Special Olympics of Northern California.
"Being at the 49ers practice is phenomenal," Camp for the Stars and Special Olympics athlete Joshua Meyer said. "I like seeing how things are done behind the scenes, I find the whole concept so cool."
Check out the best images as fans brought high energy to 49ers training camp presented by SAP.