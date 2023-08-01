Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪

The San Francisco 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP has been energized from the support of the Faithful who've packed the stands for a sold-out crowd on each day of the team's open practices.
Aside from watching the 49ers prepare for the upcoming season in team drills, seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 scrimmages, some of the most exciting moments for fans come after the practices. Many 49ers players head over to the bleachers and spend some one-on-one time with the Faithful, taking selfies, signing autographs and appreciating their support.
During Sunday's "Back Together Weekend" open practice, running back Christian McCaffrey made a trade with a young 49ers fan that left both of them smiling.
The 49ers fan picked up on a tradition that started in Carolina, where Panthers fans would trade Oreos and Doritos in exchange for an autograph from CMC.
This year, McCaffrey came away with a pack of double-stuffed cookies and the young Faithful was given a pair of autographed practice-worn gloves from the running back.
A successful trade indeed.