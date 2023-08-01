Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪

The San Francisco 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP has been energized from the support of the Faithful who've packed the stands for a sold-out crowd on each day of the team's open practices.

Aside from watching the 49ers prepare for the upcoming season in team drills, seven-on-seven and 11-on-11 scrimmages, some of the most exciting moments for fans come after the practices. Many 49ers players head over to the bleachers and spend some one-on-one time with the Faithful, taking selfies, signing autographs and appreciating their support.