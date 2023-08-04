Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Aug 04, 2023 at 11:30 AM
by Briana McDonald & Lindsey Pallares

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:

  • 1:27 - What general manager John Lynch thinks of the team's practices so far
  • 1:57 - Discussing the 49ers quarterback rotation
  • 3:36 - Sharing the team's latest injury updates
  • 4:30 - How head coach Kyle Shanahan balances intensity and player safety at training camp practices
  • 5:20 - Discussing how OL Leroy Watson IV fits into the team's offensive line
  • 6:07 - Analyzing the 49ers depth at running back
  • 6:20 - FB Kyle Juszczyk on how RB Christian McCaffrey﻿'s discipline influences the rest of the running back group
  • 8:17 - How do linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw "set the tone" for the 49ers defense?

Advertising