Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 1:27 - What general manager John Lynch thinks of the team's practices so far
- 1:57 - Discussing the 49ers quarterback rotation
- 3:36 - Sharing the team's latest injury updates
- 4:30 - How head coach Kyle Shanahan balances intensity and player safety at training camp practices
- 5:20 - Discussing how OL Leroy Watson IV fits into the team's offensive line
- 6:07 - Analyzing the 49ers depth at running back
- 6:20 - FB Kyle Juszczyk on how RB Christian McCaffrey's discipline influences the rest of the running back group
- 8:17 - How do linebackers Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw "set the tone" for the 49ers defense?
