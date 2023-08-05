Camp Chronicles: Purdy Rest Day, Snead IV Shines 

Aug 05, 2023 at 01:50 PM
DSC_8465 - Version 2 (1)
Lindsey Pallares

Team Reporter

The San Francisco 49ers are nearing the end of this year's slate of training camp practices. Saturday marked the team's second to last open workout at the SAP Performance Facility before the team departs to Las Vegas next week for joint practices with the Raiders and the start of the preseason schedule.

Here are the updates from Day 9 of the team's workouts:

Updates from the coaches and front office personnel:

  • Offensive line coach and run game coordinator Chris Foerster said his goal for Nick Zakelj﻿, Keith Ismael﻿, Jason Poe and Jon Feliciano this camp is to get them all comfortable at all three interior line positions.
  • Foerster said Feliciano's best position is at center and just needs to adjust to the quickness of the 49ers running game.
  • Matt Pryor has found the most success at the right tackle position, but will eventually be phased into both sides. Meanwhile, Jaylon Moore and Leroy Watson IV are currently training on both sides.
  • Foerster noted that second-year offensive lineman Spencer Burford redefined his body over the offseason and improved his stamina and mental approach to the game over the summer.
  • The 49ers run game coordinator also commented on the Year 2 jump of Tyrion Davis-Price﻿, saying he looks "like a man on a mission." Foerster identified several areas of improvement for Davis-Price which include understanding of the offense, seeing the field better and body composition.

Related Links

Camp Highlights:

  • Quarterback Brock Purdy did not suit up but was observing practice. He took a day off from live-action after throwing for three-straight practices.
  • With Purdy out of practice, quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Trey Lance split first-team reps.
  • Defensive lineman Austin Bryant returned to the practice, taking part in both position drills and 11-on-11 field work.
  • Safety Talanoa Hufanga and defensive lineman Arik Armstead enjoyed a veteran rest day on Saturday.
  • Quarterback Brandon Allen connected with wide receiver Willie Snead IV for a 40-yard touchdown, beating some sticky coverage from two 49ers defenders.
  • Offensive play of the day: Snead IV bested his previous catch from team drills with a one-handed grab in the left corner of the end zone with cornerback Samuel Womack III all over him. The throw was about 25 yards from Lance and closed out practice on Saturday.
  • Defensive play of the day: Defensive lineman Drake Jackson had a would-be sack during team drills.

Players Step It Up at #49ersCamp

Check out photos of the 49ers from the eighth day of the 49ers 2023 Training Camp presented by SAP.

DB A.J. Parker, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III
1 / 24

DB A.J. Parker, WR Ray-Ray McCloud III

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE Troy Fumagalli
2 / 24

TE Troy Fumagalli

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB D'Shawn Jamison, WR Isaiah Winstead
3 / 24

CB D'Shawn Jamison, WR Isaiah Winstead

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
RB Christian McCaffrey
4 / 24

RB Christian McCaffrey

Hayley Hom/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk, DB Deommodore Lenoir
5 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk, DB Deommodore Lenoir

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
6 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Hayley Hom/49ers
QB Trey Lance
7 / 24

QB Trey Lance

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S Tayler Hawkins
8 / 24

S Tayler Hawkins

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Brandon Aiyuk
9 / 24

WR Brandon Aiyuk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
FB Kyle Juszczyk
10 / 24

FB Kyle Juszczyk

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Deebo Samuel
11 / 24

WR Deebo Samuel

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
S George Odum
12 / 24

S George Odum

Hayley Hom/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver
13 / 24

CB Isaiah Oliver

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Dre Greenlaw
14 / 24

LB Dre Greenlaw

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jason Poe
15 / 24

OL Jason Poe

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
CB Isaiah Oliver, WR Deebo Samuel
16 / 24

CB Isaiah Oliver, WR Deebo Samuel

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
49ers Special Teams
17 / 24

49ers Special Teams

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Danny Gray
18 / 24

WR Danny Gray

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
LB Fred Warner
19 / 24

LB Fred Warner

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
TE George Kittle
20 / 24

TE George Kittle

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
DB Deommodore Lenoir
21 / 24

DB Deommodore Lenoir

Bryce Fairchild/49ers
DT Javon Kinlaw
22 / 24

DT Javon Kinlaw

Terrell Lloyd/49ers
WR Willie Snead IV
23 / 24

WR Willie Snead IV

Hayley Hom/49ers
OL Jake Brendel
24 / 24

OL Jake Brendel

Hayley Hom/49ers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Camp Feature: Kicker Jake Moody

Among the many position battles heating up in this second week of training camp practices is the two-way race the 49ers have at kicker between rookie Jake Moody and seventh-year pro Zane Gonzalez﻿. Throughout the course of camp, the two specialists have been switching off kicking every other day and then sharing the field every third day.

"Both of those guys are going to be kicking in the NFL," special teams coordinator Brian Schneider said. "They're approaching it that way, playing that, and they're helping each other. It's been really cool to have that competition in camp."

For the 49ers third round draft pick, having Gonzalez' veteran experience to lean on has been helpful as he quickly gets up to speed to kicking in the NFL.

"Zane has been great to me," Moody said. "As a vet that's played for multiple years for multiple teams, he has lots of experience and lots of knowledge. Just being able to come in here and learn from a guy like that is pretty cool."

The 49ers coaching staff have put their rookie kicker in a wide array of kicking situations since the start of camp, and Moody's been consistently booting through the uprights. In addition to dedicated special teams periods, specialists have gotten a good dose of situational football, coming in for field goals to cap off drives in move-the-ball and scrimmage periods.

One of Moody's more impressive training camp kicks was a 60-yard field goal to end practice on Thursday.

"He's doing really well. We're trying to give him a little bit of everything, trying to get all situations," Schneider said. "He's right on schedule, doing everything he needs to do."

The only situation Moody is hoping to get a few more reps of is kicking inside Levi's® Stadium, however, the venue's busy concert schedule has kept the 49ers special teams unit from practicing in the venue as of late.

"We're going to try and get back in there eventually," Moody said. "We were trying to, but with the Taylor Swift concert, they had to take the poles down... Hopefully we'll get a few more kicks in there before the first preseason game."

Related Content

news

Training Camp Community Corner: Military Appreciation

The San Francisco 49ers welcomed military members to Day 8 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
news

Camp Chronicles: Quarterbacks Show Out on Day 8

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 8 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: Frontline Heroes

The 49ers honored the San Francisco fire department, Bay Area hospitals and wellness organizations on Day 7 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
news

Detailing Changes in QB Rotation and Training Camp Injury Updates | 1st & 10

Learn more about a shakeup to the 49ers quarterback rotation and the latest training camp injury updates on Friday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Camp Chronicles: Veterans Day Off, QB Routine Shakeup

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 7 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Reviewing the Growth of 2nd Year Standouts and Training Camp Special Guests | 1st & 10

Learn more about the second-year standouts and a special training camp visitor on Wednesday morning's episode of the "1st & 10" podcast.
news

Camp Chronicles: Competition Heats Up on Day 2 of Pads

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 6 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: Diversity & Inclusion

The 49ers celebrated diversity and inclusion with 49ers PRIDE, athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their allies on Day 6 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
news

Off the Field: Christian McCaffrey Trades Autographs for Oreos at Training Camp 🍪

The training camp tradition has carried on for running back Christian McCaffrey as he traded autographs for a pack of Oreos from fans at the 49ers open practice.
news

Camp Chronicles: An Energetic First Padded Practice 

Learn more about the news updates, practice highlights and press conference recaps from Day 5 of 49ers training camp presented by SAP.
news

Training Camp Community Corner: 49ers PREP

Young athletes from 49ers PREP cheered on the team from the community corner on Day 5 of 49ers Training Camp presented by SAP.
Advertising