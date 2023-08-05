Camp Chronicles: Purdy Rest Day, Snead IV Shines 

Camp Feature: Kicker Jake Moody

Among the many position battles heating up in this second week of training camp practices is the two-way race the 49ers have at kicker between rookie Jake Moody and seventh-year pro Zane Gonzalez﻿. Throughout the course of camp, the two specialists have been switching off kicking every other day and then sharing the field every third day.

"Both of those guys are going to be kicking in the NFL," special teams coordinator Brian Schneider said. "They're approaching it that way, playing that, and they're helping each other. It's been really cool to have that competition in camp."

For the 49ers third round draft pick, having Gonzalez' veteran experience to lean on has been helpful as he quickly gets up to speed to kicking in the NFL.

"Zane has been great to me," Moody said. "As a vet that's played for multiple years for multiple teams, he has lots of experience and lots of knowledge. Just being able to come in here and learn from a guy like that is pretty cool."

The 49ers coaching staff have put their rookie kicker in a wide array of kicking situations since the start of camp, and Moody's been consistently booting through the uprights. In addition to dedicated special teams periods, specialists have gotten a good dose of situational football, coming in for field goals to cap off drives in move-the-ball and scrimmage periods.

One of Moody's more impressive training camp kicks was a 60-yard field goal to end practice on Thursday.

"He's doing really well. We're trying to give him a little bit of everything, trying to get all situations," Schneider said. "He's right on schedule, doing everything he needs to do."

The only situation Moody is hoping to get a few more reps of is kicking inside Levi's® Stadium, however, the venue's busy concert schedule has kept the 49ers special teams unit from practicing in the venue as of late.