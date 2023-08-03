Presented by

49ers Sign CB Averett; Place CB Mitchell on Injured Reserve

Aug 03, 2023 at 03:00 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed CB Anthony Averett to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed CB Terrance Mitchell on the Injured Reserve List.

Averett (5-11, 185) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. Throughout his five-year NFL career with the Ravens (2018-21) and Las Vegas Raiders (2022), he has appeared in 57 games (27 starts) and registered 95 tackles, 23 passes defensed and three interceptions. He has also appeared in three postseason contests (one start) and tallied one tackle. Averett appeared in seven games (six starts) and finished with 12 tackles and one pass defensed with the Raiders in 2022.

A 28-year-old native of Woodbury, NJ, Averett attended the University of Alabama where he appeared in 35 games and registered 98 tackles, 17 passes defensed, one interception, two forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks.

Mitchell originally signed with the team on July 25, 2023.

