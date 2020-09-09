But who isn't laid back is Coach Kris Kocurek. Man, he's throwed off. If you've seen (or heard) him, you know exactly what I'm talking about. But I like it. He just knows how to get everything out of you. He knows how to make you want to go. I like that the most. He teaches everything to a T. He makes it that much easier for me to learn because he's very detailed.

While having to train for the season from home, I was doing a lot of stuff that we would do in individual drills. Although I was working from home, it almost felt as if I was at the facility with him. He put an emphasis on getting my technique right before getting to training camp, which was extremely helpful.

I was so ready to hit the field my first few days at the facility. I just wanted to get out there with the guys and see how I was stacking up that first day. We went through all of the testing and onboarding. But once we were all cleared, I was ready to go!