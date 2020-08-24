I went straight from wedding bliss to training camp focused. My first day at the facility was pretty hectic, as you could imagine. Not only was I adjusting to a brand-new facility, but I was also adjusting to the new testing protocols. I couldn't wait to be able to finally get in the building and get going. Once I was cleared, we got to work.

But let's talk about my first NFL practice. Have you heard of the "Rookie Hype Show?" I was told it's taken very seriously around here. Each training camp practice, a first-year player has to hype up the fans in the crowd in his own unique way. I've heard in the past some guys do flips, some guys run into the stands and other guys break out in dance. Unfortunately, because of COVID, we can't have fans at practice, but I knew I had to go all out. I got some "Brand New Man" by Brooks & Dunn - a good old classic country song rolling, and I knew I had to do something stupid and crazy to get the "fans" pumped up. That, and also, get the approval of my teammates. So, I ran over to the fake crowd and got crazy. I did a front tuck and I slid and did my air guitar. It was fun to do that. I think everyone approved of my performance. I maybe almost took it too serious.