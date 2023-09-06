Coming out of the Raiders game, there was good and bad for the defensive unit. I felt like there was a lot of stuff that we were able to do well. We didn't really have too many mental errors which is something that you look for in the first piece of the game because in the first game guys kind of get out of position and things like that. In terms of the scheme and everything, guys are able to play their spots and their positions really well. It's usually just more the tackling you have to work on, maybe some of the techniques that they usually ask to get cleaned up out of those first couple of preseason games.

The stakes get higher as you go through the preseason schedule because you're getting closer to the regular season. Each game gets that much more important because the next one is going to be the real one, the real thing. As you go through the games, you're fine-tuning anything that you need to fine-tune. The goal is to always get better, master the techniques, make sure that you know what to do on every play and how to play against different offenses. As a defense, we were able to do that, getting better each game as we went through. It sets us up well for Week 1.

Getting that win against the Denver Broncos was really cool. The Faithful were very excited, even though it was a preseason game. I actually had family in the stands for that game, and they were telling me that after every play fans would go crazy like it was a regular season game. I thought that was really cool. They're really excited, so it helps us play.