I know what type of runner I am. And not being in pads is really hard to showcase that. So, I was ready to go up against some of the linebackers in drills. In pads, you get an actual feel of what the game is going to be like. You're going to have to bang into some guys and block them for pass pro.

It was exciting, but I was not happy with my first day. I felt like I could have done better making my reads and hitting my holes a little different, which you have to do in pads, too. We watched filmed, assessed and corrected my mistakes. That definitely helped me turn it around for the next practices, including my first practice inside the stadium.

We held an open practice with, I think, more than 12,000 fans. That was my first time having that many fans since my 2019 season at Oklahoma.

I had tunnel vision at first walking out onto the field, just because at the end of the day, I've just got to go out there and practice and prove myself. I've got to be sharp.

But I couldn't help but to notice the fans. It was exciting to have them there and hear them cheer you on. It was definitely a good feeling. I was focused and locked in walking out of the tunnel and then I heard a cheer when I hit the field. I was able to take it in a little bit.

I felt like I did pretty good during the practice but had one hiccup that bothered me. I dropped a ball. That killed me. I rushed my route a little bit and didn't see the ball until the last second. But that was a teaching moment for me. I'm glad I learned it now, so I can avoid those mistakes on Sundays.

Beyond that, I feel like I had a decent day. I try to be sharp and make sure I'm not making mistakes and I'm helping the offense flow.