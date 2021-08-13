San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. In his second blog entry, Sermon recaps his arrival for training camp, his first padded practice and preparing for his preseason debut.
I'm going to be honest with y'all, man. I was nervous. Like, this is a real NFL training camp. These guys are coming to PLAY.
I told you guys last time that I spent my summer training back in Atlanta. I focused on getting better at my route running. This offseason, I challenged myself to continue to be sharp with it and to return for my first training camp in the best shape.
Every moment I got, I was in my iPad studying this playbook. Whatever you've heard about Kyle Shanahan's playbook, it's probably right. It's a lot. There's still some stuff that I'm just trying to remember and trying to focus on. I know at the running back position, you have to be very detailed. And with coach Bobby Turner, you have no choice. It's a lot. A lot of motion. The running backs are so involved, even in the pass game. You've got to know concepts. And it just helps you play faster when you know what everybody on the field is doing, how blocks are being set up. Literally, everything.
I got into the habit of quizzing myself to make sure I know the ins and outs of this offense, because, at this level, the game is fast. That's how I spend my time away from the facility. If you're able to respond fast and know what you're doing, then you'll be fine. It's definitely been a lot, but I've got the guys in the room. They've been helping me out along the way.