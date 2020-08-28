But let's talk about practice. People say the NFL is faster, and they're 100 percent right. You have to be ready and you have to be able to adjust on the run. As camp progresses, the reps are picking up. Looking across the ball and seeing the guys we have on defense can make you nervous. We have some super athletic and talented guys. You look at guys like Javon Kinlaw﻿, he's just a monster of a human. Solomon Thomas﻿' quickness is pretty wild too. He's got me a few times during our 1-on-1 drills. I was nervous to line up across from Arik Armstead﻿. Man, he's impressive too. I've managed to hold my own in a few 1-on-1 reps. I'm really proud of that, but I still have a very long way to go.