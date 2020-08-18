I got to work out with some teammates when I arrived in San Jose this summer. I could already begin to feel us starting to gel. The receiver room has so many different personalities: everybody is their own person. But the best part is, it feels like a family. We joke together, we laugh, we talk football. Kendrick Bourne reminds me so much of two of my best friends - they're high energy and a lot of fun - so I gravitated towards him fairly quickly.

It was good to get to know some of the guys prior to arriving for training camp, because, man, that day was intense. My first day at the facility for camp, I had to learn so much. Where to park? How to access the building? Where's the cafeteria? Where's my locker? I can say that once I did see my locker, that was a really cool feeling. My new team gear was already waiting for me and my nameplate was already hanging above my locker: "11 AIYUK". I got flashbacks from seeing my high school locker to my junior college locker to my Arizona State locker to now this - an NFL locker. That was a great feeling.