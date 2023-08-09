Throughout the whole rehab process, patience is everything. With an ACL injury, everything takes so much time. You want to get going. You feel like you can be ahead of the curve. Everyone wants to get it over with quicker than everyone else has, but that's not how it goes. It's about taking those steps, one at a time, month to month, and that's the same thing coming into this season, just understanding patience. I was excited to get going, excited to get here, excited to play football, but the whole offseason takes steps. Everything comes as it goes, and you have to be patient with it, and I feel like I've been able to do that.

One of the reasons I signed with the 49ers is because they're building something special here. They've been knocking on the door of a Super Bowl since I got into the NFL, and to be a part of this defense is something I think all free agents take into consideration. They've been the best in the league for a while now.