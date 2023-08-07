Celebrating Dwight Clark Day and Previewing Joint Practices | 1st & 10

Every week, digital media coordinator Briana McDonald and team reporter Lindsey Pallares review the latest 49ers news, including roster moves, coaching hires and NFL power ranking updates on the 49ers "1st & 10" podcast. Episodes include insider perspectives on the latest happenings within the organization and feature interview excerpts from coaches, players and front office staff. Look out for special edition "Move the Chains" episodes of the podcast to learn more about breaking news updates from the team.
Listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts to stay up to date with the latest episodes of "1st & 10."
Here's a breakdown of the latest 49ers "1st & 10" podcast episode:
- 0:00 - Celebrating 49ers legend Dwight Clark on "87 Day"
- 6:22 - Discussing how the newest 49ers defensive linemen Austin Bryant and Clelin Ferrell are connected to Clark and inspired by his legacy
- 7:30 - Addressing how workouts are ramping up, highlights from the latest practices
- 9:19 - Previewing the team's joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders
Check out the best images as players beat the heat at Saturday's training camp practice.