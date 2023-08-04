Camp Chronicles: Quarterbacks Show Out on Day 8

Camp Feature: QB Brock Purdy

When Purdy first suffered his season-ending elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game, his timeline for recovery was a bit of a moving target. Deciding which surgery to opt for and an initial delay to the UCL repair procedure added some uncertainty to the whole process, but less than six months post-op, the second-year QB is back out on the field as a full participant.

Purdy was cleared in time for the team's first practice, however, was placed on a pitch count and throwing schedule that had two days of throwing followed by two days of rest. By practice No. 7, he progressed enough to cut his rest days down to one.

"The arm feels good. It feels like I can continue to keep going," Purdy said. "We have a plan of throwing two days on, one day off, so we are sticking to that and going from there."

The sophomore quarterback now has six training camp practices under his belt and appears to be kicking the rust off quickly. On Thursday, he completed eight of ten passes in 11-on-11 drills, and followed that performance up with another good completion day on Friday.

Purdy's highlights from the day include another 40+ yard go-ball to Kittle down the left sideline and a connection with Samuel in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.

"I feel normal when I'm out there. I just have to get into a rhythm, play, go through progressions and just play quarterback," Purdy said. "It's not like I am out there timid or scared about a certain hit or anything like that."

In much the same way that Purdy is moving past thoughts of his injury, so is his head coach. Shanahan's evaluation of the quarterback in camp has shifted to getting his No. 1 signal caller ready for the regular season.