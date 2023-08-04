Camp Chronicles: Quarterbacks Show Out on Day 8

The San Francisco 49ers grinded it out on Friday, holding their longest practice of training camp thus far. The 13-period workout concluded with a near 30-minute scrimmage in which all four quarterbacks had the opportunity to lead their offense down the field.
Here are the updates from Day 8 of the team's workouts:
Updates from the coaches and front office personnel:
- Offensive lineman Jon Feliciano (shoulder strain) returned to practice as a full participant on Friday.
- Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke about the practice structure he and safeties coach Daniel Bullocks incorporate with their defensive backs which included splitting the group up during individual drills to hone in on specific skills for cornerbacks and safeties.
- Wilks is happy with how his unit has been close to the ball throughout camp and expects to see the defense rack up picks later in camp.
- Similarly to how cornerback Charvarius Ward and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk have complimented rookie D'Shawn Jamison, Wilks highlighted the corner's ability to stay square in his backpedal, break on the ball and his man-to-man technique.
Camp Highlights:
- Offensive lineman Leroy Watson IV worked in at left tackle with the second-team offense as Jaylon Moore continues to work through his bone bruise injury.
- All four quarterbacks took part in team drills on Friday. Trey Lance and Sam Darnold took turns taking snaps with the second-team offense every other period.
- Wide receiver Deebo Samuel made an acrobatic catch over Ward in the back right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
- Sam Darnold fired a dart over the middle to Samuel on a slant, and the wideout racked up the yards-after-catch.
- Lance connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings in traffic for a 20+ yard gain near left middle of the field.
- Veteran safety Tashaun Gipson Sr. notched his second interception of camp and fourth overall for the defense.
- Offensive play of the day: Purdy delivered a 40-yard go-ball down the left sideline to tight end George Kittle with linebacker Dre Greenlaw all over him.
- Defensive plays of the day: Cornerback Ambry Thomas had a nice pass breakup on an over-the-middle throw intended for Kittle. Fellow CB Deommodore Lenoir also had a pass defended, forcing an incompletion to Samuel during 11-on-11 drills.
Members of Atlético de Madrid joined George Kittle, Mitch Wishnowsky and Alfredo Gutierrez to check out Levi's® Stadium and swap jerseys.
Camp Feature: QB Brock Purdy
When Purdy first suffered his season-ending elbow injury in the NFC Championship Game, his timeline for recovery was a bit of a moving target. Deciding which surgery to opt for and an initial delay to the UCL repair procedure added some uncertainty to the whole process, but less than six months post-op, the second-year QB is back out on the field as a full participant.
Purdy was cleared in time for the team's first practice, however, was placed on a pitch count and throwing schedule that had two days of throwing followed by two days of rest. By practice No. 7, he progressed enough to cut his rest days down to one.
"The arm feels good. It feels like I can continue to keep going," Purdy said. "We have a plan of throwing two days on, one day off, so we are sticking to that and going from there."
The sophomore quarterback now has six training camp practices under his belt and appears to be kicking the rust off quickly. On Thursday, he completed eight of ten passes in 11-on-11 drills, and followed that performance up with another good completion day on Friday.
Purdy's highlights from the day include another 40+ yard go-ball to Kittle down the left sideline and a connection with Samuel in the right corner of the end zone for a touchdown.
"I feel normal when I'm out there. I just have to get into a rhythm, play, go through progressions and just play quarterback," Purdy said. "It's not like I am out there timid or scared about a certain hit or anything like that."
In much the same way that Purdy is moving past thoughts of his injury, so is his head coach. Shanahan's evaluation of the quarterback in camp has shifted to getting his No. 1 signal caller ready for the regular season.
"That's completely off my mind. He's healed. He's healthy," Shanahan said. "Guys have to get in throwing shape, and they have to play and get used to that. That takes time, but I'm not thinking about his injury anymore."