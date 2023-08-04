49ers Sign DL Hayes; Place DL Johnson on the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Daelin Hayes to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL ﻿ Darryl Johnson ﻿ on the Injured Reserve list.

Hayes (6-3, 253) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Ravens (2021-22), he has appeared in one game. Hayes spent the majority of the 2021 season and the entirety of the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve List. He was released from the team on May 22, 2023.