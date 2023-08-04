Presented by

49ers Sign DL Hayes; Place DL Johnson on the Injured Reserve List

Aug 04, 2023 at 03:18 PM

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Daelin Hayes to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL ﻿Darryl Johnson﻿ on the Injured Reserve list.

Hayes (6-3, 253) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Ravens (2021-22), he has appeared in one game. Hayes spent the majority of the 2021 season and the entirety of the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve List. He was released from the team on May 22, 2023.

A 25-year-old native of Belleville, MI, Hayes attended the University of Notre Dame where he appeared in 52 games (24 starts) and registered 94 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, one interception, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.

Johnson originally signed with the team on June 6, 2023.

Related Content

news

49ers Sign CB Averett; Place CB Mitchell on Injured Reserve

The 49ers have signed CB Anthony Averett to a one-year deal and placed CB Terrance Mitchell on the Injured Reserve list.  
news

49ers Sign DL Taco Charlton; Waive Safety 

The 49ers announced they have signed DL Taco Charlton.
news

49ers Sign LB Kyahva Tezino to a One-Year Deal

The 49ers announced they have signed linebacker Kyahva Tezino.
news

49ers Place Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ on Active/Non-Football Injury List; Sign Cornerback

The 49ers have signed CB Terrance Mitchell to a one-year deal and placed P ﻿Mitch Wishnowsky﻿ on the Active/Non-Football Injury List.
news

49ers Sign a Defensive Lineman, Waive a Wide Receiver

The San Francisco 49ers have signed DL Darryl Johnson to a one-year deal and waived WR Shae Wyatt.
news

49ers Sign Nine 2023 Draft Picks, 12 Undrafted Free Agents

The 49ers have signed each of the team's nine draft picks to four-year deals as well as 12 undrafted free agents.
news

49ers Sign Quarterback, Defensive Lineman and Tight End to One-Year Deals

The San Francisco 49ers have signed QB Brandon Allen, DL Marlon Davidson and TE Troy Fumagalli to one-year deals.
news

49ers Agree to Terms with WR Isaiah Winstead

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have agreed to terms with undrafted rookie free agent wide receiver Isaiah Winstead.
news

49ers Agree To Terms With 11 Undrafted Free Agents 

The San Francisco 49ers today announced they have agreed to terms with 11 undrafted rookie free agents.
news

49ers Announce Coaching Staff Moves

The San Francisco 49ers and head coach Kyle Shanahan have announced the following coaching hire and title changes.
news

49ers Re-Sign Wide Receiver Willie Snead IV

The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed wide receiver Willie Snead IV to a one-year deal.
Advertising