49ers Sign DL Hayes; Place DL Johnson on the Injured Reserve List

The San Francisco 49ers announced they have signed DL Daelin Hayes to a one-year deal. In order to make room on the roster, the team placed DL Darryl Johnson on the Injured Reserve list.
Hayes (6-3, 253) was originally drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the fifth round (171st overall) of the 2021 NFL Draft. Throughout his two-year NFL career with the Ravens (2021-22), he has appeared in one game. Hayes spent the majority of the 2021 season and the entirety of the 2022 season on the Injured Reserve List. He was released from the team on May 22, 2023.
A 25-year-old native of Belleville, MI, Hayes attended the University of Notre Dame where he appeared in 52 games (24 starts) and registered 94 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 20.5 tackles for loss, one interception, five fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles.
Johnson originally signed with the team on June 6, 2023.