So, back to my first day at the facility. It was just a humbling moment. To come into this environment, I was like, "man, I'm here. I am walking inside of Levi's® Stadium." I had to go check out the field, just to see how green the grass was. It was unbelievable to see a field I could possibly be playing on. Coming from the University of Tennessee, that's a huge stadium as well. But to walk into this stadium – the same stadium of the team that was just in the Super Bowl, I am here practicing with this team, getting ready to go out and play on this same field right here. It's the craziest experience.

There was a lot of excitement going through my body. But I had pull myself back to reality, that this is only Day 1. I was reminding myself to take this one day at a time and one step after another. I can't wait to contribute in any fashion that I can.

After completing a series of COVID tests over the course of a week, I was one step closer to finally touching the field. It was really cool to have everyone finally together. I'm not really in to "big" names. Of course, it was awesome meeting guys like ﻿Richard Sherman﻿. Coming off of the season they just had, they're all superstars to me in my mind. But I was most excited to see coach Wes Welker. Man, when I tell you I was hyped, I was through the roof excited that he's now my coach. I remember meeting him for the first time at the Combine. He was sitting off to the side and I was staring from afar like, "is that THE Wes Welker?" I googled photos of him on my phone just to be sure, so I wasn't looking like a crazy person when I approached him. But it was him – Wes Welker. I remember watching him growing up – an undrafted Pro Bowl, All-Pro slot receiver who broke a ton of records throughout his 12-year NFL career. So, I walked over to him and said, "what's up?" I had to.