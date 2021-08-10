Now don't get me wrong, I was nervous. I'm coming in and guys are bigger, faster and stronger than in college. I'm competing against guys like ﻿ Fred Warner ﻿ and ﻿ Dre Greenlaw ﻿. Man, I've watched those guys on TV before and they're real. And then the D-line? I mean, look at those guys. They're one of the best in the league. It's a lot to adjust to. I'm still adjusting.

Raheem has been a resource for me. He's pretty much like a big brother. We talk every single day, even when we're not practicing. He's always helping me and pointing out little things I can focus on. Even over the summer when we had time off from football, he came through Atlanta and we got to hang out. He's just a good dude. He's definitely helped me a lot along the way. Same goes for ﻿Jeff Wilson Jr.﻿. Even at practice, Jeff is there coaching me up on whatever he sees. A lot of times after a play, I walk straight to them on the sidelines and say, "okay, what did you see here? What could I have done differently?" They've been a big help for me.