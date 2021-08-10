San Francisco 49ers rookie running back Trey Sermon has agreed to document his first NFL training camp leading up until his first NFL game. This month, Sermon is sharing a first-person account of his experiences. His first blog entry, Sermon details his draft day, taking the field for the first time as a member of the 49ers and his preparations for his first NFL training camp. Stay tuned for his next installment, coming August 13.
--
"Trey! Trey! Your phone! Answer your phone!"
The timing couldn't have been any more awkward. I hadn't moved all day. I sat in the exact same chair, staring at the exact same screen for hours. I couldn't move to be honest. Nervous. Anxious. Every emotion you could probably think of, that's what I was going through.
I had no idea where I would end up. I knew a lot of teams were looking for a running back. I knew I could fit in, in a number of spots. I heard I could go anywhere from the second to third round. The question was just, "when?"
I needed some fresh air. Maybe I just needed to get up and walk away for a second. I was just getting so worried thinking about everything. A quick trip to the restroom would do, I figured.
Wrong.
The moment I got into the bathroom, here comes my family banging on the door.