Four Downs: Young Players Look to Make Their Mark in Preseason Finale

After each week of the preseason, the San Francisco 49ers have inched closer to their final 53-man roster. This Thursday night will provide young players an opportunity to make their case to stay on the team in the preseason finale against the Houston Texans.

"I'm just looking forward for the whole team," head coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We've got a lot of guys fighting for the final spots. You've got a lot of guys fighting for practice squad and those things will take care of themselves in the next couple days, but besides that everything to me has been about the season."

Not only will Thursday's contest provide a chance for young players to step up and showcase their skills, it will also serve as a "dress rehearsal" for a few of the team's starters as they prepare for Week 1. In this week's game preparations, Shanahan mentioned that quarterback Trey Lance and a few offensive starters will most likely see playing time in the first half.

"I want them to get out there, definitely the ones, but we're going to talk about it as a staff more," Shanahan said. "I plan on playing those guys. I haven't exactly decided how much, I know they won't go past the first half. It'd be the first half at the most."