Four Downs: 49ers Players Who Must Step Up vs. Panthers

1st Down: Biggest Takeaway from Week 4?

I was already incredibly impressed with the high caliber of the defensive unit as a whole through the first three weeks, and they just keep outperforming themselves with each outing. This is a defense that can always keep the team competitive, and if the offense can get into a rhythm the way it did in Week 4, this is an incredibly difficult team to beat. The Rams offense hasn't been as high powered as we remember from the 2021 season, but to keep the reigning Super Bowl champs out of the end zone entirely is no easy feat. You can't really ask more of a unit that closed out a game giving up just nine points, racking up 7.0 sacks, five pass breakups and a pick-six. My takeaway is that you can expect much more production out of the defense in weeks to come, and it's going to be exciting to watch.