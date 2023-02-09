49ers Support Initiative to Make Girls Flag Football a High School Varsity Sport

With the new ruling in place, the 49ers plan to support the San Francisco Metro League with the partnership of Nike, who will outfit the flag team with new custom jerseys. The 49ers Foundation will also highlight a flag football coach and player of the week online and on social channels to amplify members of the sport.

"We are dedicated to championing the future of flag football and have full organizational buy-in to support high schools that implement girls flag football," general manager John Lynch wrote in a letter to voting members. "We will continue to serve as a resource for any school that is interested in pursuing flag football as a varsity sport and provide a platform to amplify female voices in the game of football... Every girl should have the right to play their sport of choice at the varsity level and beyond... At our core, we believe that football is for all."

This year, flag football was put in the spotlight during the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The move to flag football in replacement of a tackle football game came from an agreement between the NFL players, the league and the NFL Players Association in an effort to re-vamp the event in a competitive, yet safer fashion. Tight end George Kittle, fullback Kyle Juszczyk, linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga represented the 49ers in the all-star flag football tournament.

Female flag football athletes were highlighted in the games as Mexico's national women's flag football athlete Diana Flores served as the AFC Team's offensive coordinator and National Flag and Touch Football Hall of Fame quarterback Vanita Krouch served as the NFC Team's offensive coordinator.