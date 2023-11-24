5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction

Nov 24, 2023
Briana McDonald

Digital Media Coordinator

The 49ers Foundation and KNBR proudly present the seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo. The event promises Faithful philanthropists an opportunity to make a lasting impact and celebrate the team. This year's auction opens at 8am PT on Tuesday, November 28 and closes on Wednesday, November 29 at 7pm PT.

Tune into KNBR 680 to hear live updates throughout the two-day auction. The auction includes once-in-a-lifetime 49ers experiences, can't-buy 49ers memorabilia, unforgettable opportunities, buy-now items straight from the 49ers locker room plus the opportunity to contribute directly to the 49ers Foundation's mission of educating and empowering Bay Area Youth. All of the event's proceeds will benefit the 49ers Foundation.

Here's five things to know about the 2023 Holiday Sports Auction:

Package Spotlight: Anthem Team

Each home game, the 49ers Foundation welcomes local youth to take to the sidelines for the National Anthem. The Anthem Team stands on the sidelines during pregame introductions and have the opportunity to high-five 49ers players as they run onto the field.

Two youth can join the 49ers on the field at Levi's® Stadium during the national anthem as they prepare to face off against the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day. This package includes four tickets to the 49ers-Ravens game and four pregame field passes.

Memorabilia Spotlight: Signed Jerseys

Make spirits bright with a signed jersey!

This year's Holiday Sports Auction will include signed jerseys from RB Christian McCaffrey, DL Nick Bosa, QB Brock Purdy, LB Fred Warner, WR Deebo Samuel, DL Arik Armstead and 49ers legends such as Joe Montana, Ronnie Lott, Frank Gore and Joe Staley.

112223-Deebo-Samuel-FB

Unforgettable 49ers Moments

This year, you have the chance to win unforgettable 49ers experiences.

In Week 18, head to Levi's® Stadium to enjoy two pregame field passes and a meet and greet with president of football operations/general manager John Lynch on San Francisco's sideline. During the offseason, you could also join a mystery player at Topgolf Santa Clara and enjoy some friendly competition! The mystery player will be revealed during day one of the auction.

From the Locker Room: Items You Can't Find Anywhere Else

Get items straight from the locker room, including a TE George Kittle team-issued jersey with the captain and 75th anniversary patches, T Trent Williams signed game-worn cleats and a working NFL Blitz arcade game signed by Kittle and S Talanoa Hufanga.

These items make for great collectibles or addition to a fan cave!

Giving Tuesday & Remaining Faithful to the Next Generation

Giving Tuesday is the opportunity for people to give back to their favorite organizations – while you can bid on incredible items, you can also make a donation during the two-day campaign to remain faithful to the next generation and help the 49ers Foundation give back to Bay Area youth. Some of the 49ers Foundation's impact stats include:

  • Levi's® Stadium has four classrooms and the 49ers Foundation welcomes over 10,000 students through a free field trip program, which teaches STEAM concepts through the lens of football.
  • The 49ers Foundation impacts over 5,000 local students through the "PREP Schools" program, which promotes exercise and overall health and wellness.
  • The 49ers Foundation also serves over 4,500+ flag football participants through free, co-ed leagues across Northern California.

Visit 49ers.com/give for more information and an auction preview.

