5 Things to Know About the 49ers 2023 Holiday Sports Auction

Unforgettable 49ers Moments

This year, you have the chance to win unforgettable 49ers experiences.

In Week 18, head to Levi's® Stadium to enjoy two pregame field passes and a meet and greet with president of football operations/general manager John Lynch on San Francisco's sideline. During the offseason, you could also join a mystery player at Topgolf Santa Clara and enjoy some friendly competition! The mystery player will be revealed during day one of the auction.

From the Locker Room: Items You Can't Find Anywhere Else

Get items straight from the locker room, including a TE George Kittle team-issued jersey with the captain and 75th anniversary patches, T Trent Williams signed game-worn cleats and a working NFL Blitz arcade game signed by Kittle and S Talanoa Hufanga.

These items make for great collectibles or addition to a fan cave!

Giving Tuesday & Remaining Faithful to the Next Generation

Giving Tuesday is the opportunity for people to give back to their favorite organizations – while you can bid on incredible items, you can also make a donation during the two-day campaign to remain faithful to the next generation and help the 49ers Foundation give back to Bay Area youth. Some of the 49ers Foundation's impact stats include:

Levi's® Stadium has four classrooms and the 49ers Foundation welcomes over 10,000 students through a free field trip program, which teaches STEAM concepts through the lens of football.

The 49ers Foundation impacts over 5,000 local students through the "PREP Schools" program, which promotes exercise and overall health and wellness.

The 49ers Foundation also serves over 4,500+ flag football participants through free, co-ed leagues across Northern California.