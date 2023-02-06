2023 Pro Bowl Games: Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle Shine in NFC Comeback

Revamped and action-packed – the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Nevada did not disappoint and neither did the San Francisco 49ers players competing in them. Sunday marked the final day of competition for the Pro Bowl players and included the final round of Best Catch, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tack Toe and Move the Chains skills challenges in addition to three flag football games.

The NFC entered the last of three flag football games trailing in the overall scoring 21-15 to the AFC but rallied back to a 35 - 33 victory with defense from 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga and clutch plays from tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who scored a touchdown each in the finale. The victory marks the first NFC win since the NFL moved back to the AFC vs. NFC format in 2017.