2023 Pro Bowl Games: Kyle Juszczyk, George Kittle Shine in NFC Comeback

Revamped and action-packed – the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas, Nevada did not disappoint and neither did the San Francisco 49ers players competing in them. Sunday marked the final day of competition for the Pro Bowl players and included the final round of Best Catch, Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tack Toe and Move the Chains skills challenges in addition to three flag football games.
The NFC entered the last of three flag football games trailing in the overall scoring 21-15 to the AFC but rallied back to a 35 - 33 victory with defense from 49ers linebacker Fred Warner and safety Talanoa Hufanga and clutch plays from tight end George Kittle and fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who scored a touchdown each in the finale. The victory marks the first NFC win since the NFL moved back to the AFC vs. NFC format in 2017.
"Once guys got used to the tempo, I think you saw a lot of effort out there today," Kittle said. "Guys had a great time... I think it was pretty exciting. That third game was wild."
Juszczyk connected with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins on an underhand pass as time expired in the first half to knot the game up at 27-27. Later in the game, Cousins hit Kittle for the game-winning score, and after hauling in the touchdown, the "People's Tight End" celebrated with a floss.
In addition to his touchdown reception, the 49ers fullback flashed his pass-catching abilities and quarterback skills in Sunday's finale. Jusczcyk's highlights included a catch over the middle from Cousins to set up his first half touchdown reception on the ensuing play. Then, No. 44 laid out on a four-yard grab in the final minutes of the contest to help secure the win for the NFC.
"It's just so good to be with this brotherhood," Juszczyk said to reporter Kyle Schultz of Niners Nation. "All these different guys come around from the league, and we are all enemies in the season, but we come here and it really is a brotherhood."
Left tackle Trent Williams made a cameo in the Move the Chains competition, taking part in the first heat of the challenge along with Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow, Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom.