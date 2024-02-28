 Skip to main content
49ers Foundation Opens Applications for Seventh Annual 'Follow Your Bliss' Award

Feb 28, 2024

The San Francisco 49ers Foundation is launching the application window for the Dr. Harry Edwards "Follow Your Bliss" Award grants, presented by the Micron Foundation. The annual grant program pays tribute to Dr. Harry Edwards' "Blueprint for Educational Achievement," and honors Bay Area educators who are committed to creating a lasting and positive impact for their students. Nominations can be submitted to 49ers.com/bliss from now until March 29, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

"The purpose of the Follow Your Bliss Awards is to publicly celebrate our consummate education professionals' unwavering dedication to their students," said Dr. Harry Edwards. "This award is in support of educators' efforts to create school and classroom environments that inspire thinking and learning and that promote equity, inclusion, and service. We feel tremendously privileged to be able to bring our sports and education interests and resources to bear in amplifying and projecting the invaluable but far too often unseen and unsung work that they do day in and day out, in good and difficult times."

This year, a total of $20,000 will be distributed amongst 10 educators to support a project or program of their choice in their classrooms during the upcoming academic year. Winners will also receive an invitation to the annual award ceremony at Levi's® Stadium later this spring. Educators can be nominated for one of the five following categories: K-5th grade, 6th-8th grade, 9th-12th grade, Community Educators and Administration.

"As the legendary Dr. Harry Edwards once said—we must teach our children to dream with their eyes open," said Robert Simmons, director of Micron Gives North America. "The  group of teachers being honored this year will embody the essence of what Dr. Edwards stated. They work to ensure young people in the Bay Area see their dreams with their eyes wide open through their extraordinary efforts in classrooms and communities. It is our hope that the teachers being honored this year will continue to not only inspire young people daily, but also inspire others to pursue careers in education, which is one of the primary goals of the Micron Foundation and why we support this work."

"Education is a main pillar of the 49ers Foundation's mission," said Justin Prettyman, Executive Director of the 49ers Foundation. "Remaining faithful to the next generation would not be possible without educators, so we hope to give back to the very people who shape our community for the better every single day. We are so grateful to Dr. Harry Edwards for his work in education, and to Micron for their generosity in supporting educators throughout the Bay Area."  

Since its inception in 2017, the 49ers Foundation has awarded more than $100,000 in educational grants to 19 educators through the "Follow Your Bliss" Awards. 

To learn more, please visit **www.49ers.com/bliss**.

