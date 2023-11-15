49ers Foundation Announces Seventh Annual Holiday Sports Auction

The 49ers Foundation and Cumulus Media-San Francisco's KNBR radio announced the dates, times and auction items for their seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction presented by PepsiCo. Members of the 49ers Faithful will have the opportunity to bid on one-of-a-kind experiences and memorabilia this holiday season while also benefiting Bay Area youth. Officially beginning on Giving Tuesday, the auction will open at 8 a.m. PST on Tuesday, November 28th and close at 7 p.m. PST on Wednesday, November 29th. A preview of all auction packages can be found at 49ers.com/give.

Package highlights include a Topgolf outing with 49ers players; Levi's® Stadium concert tickets; the chance to join the 49ers on the field during the singing of the national anthem; an opportunity for a child to serve as "Kickoff Kid" and much more.

"The 49ers Foundation is excited to continue our seasonal tradition of giving back to our community this Giving Tuesday with our seventh annual KNBR Holiday Sports Auction," said 49ers Foundation executive director Justin Prettyman. "All proceeds from these incredible experiences will be invested directly back into our community through our direct service programs, 49ers EDU presented by Chevron and 49ers PREP presented by U.S. Bank, and our four legacy nonprofit partners. We hope you will join us, KNBR, and our generous partners at PepsiCo in supporting Bay Area youth, and create unforgettable memories for your loved ones this holiday season with our auction packages."

Additional packages included in the auction offer autographed jerseys from Brock Purdy and Fred Warner, game-worn cleats from Trent Williams, an autographed helmet from Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, game-used footballs, and much more.

"We are once again honored and thrilled to continue our long-term partnership with the 49ers Foundation," said KNBR VP/market manager Larry Blumhagen. "Our goal at KNBR is to help raise much needed funds so the Foundation can continue its core and very vital mission of connecting with and supporting the thousands of underprivileged youth in the Bay Area."

"As a long time partner of the San Francisco 49ers and Levi's® Stadium, PepsiCo is proud to be a presenting sponsor of the 49ers Foundation's seventh annual Holiday Sports Auction," said Johannes Evenblij, President, PepsiCo Beverages North America, West Division. "At PepsiCo, we are committed to making positive impacts where we live and work, and it's an honor to give back to local communities across the Bay Area this holiday season."

For the full breakdown of auction packages and the opportunity to bid or donate to the 49ers Foundation, please visit 49ers.com/give.