Four Downs: Can the 49ers Capitalize Off of Patriots Recent Struggles?

First Down: Top Storyline Heading into Week 7

@KeianaMartinTV – Which former top-ranked defense will prevail?

As we near the midway point of the season, there's a lot on the line for both franchises who sat at the top of their respective divisions in 2019. With that, Sunday begs the question; which team needs its defense to return to 2019 form the most in order to get their seasons back on track?

Just a year ago, the 49ers and Patriots were Top 2 in total defense and passing defense. While the 49ers have dealt with their share of injuries, namely Nick Bosa﻿, Dee Ford and Richard Sherman﻿, the Patriots are also without a number of starters, including a number of which they lost before the season as COVID opt outs.

Heading into Sunday, San Francisco is fifth in total and passing defense with New England not too far behind at ninth. The 49ers are 3-0 this season when holding opponents to under 24 points and New England's offense has only managed 11.0 points per game over their last two contests. Despite missing key players, the 49ers will need to continue their output to limit Cam Newton and Co. both through the air and on the ground (see third down).

@SportsAnthony – Will the real 49ers please stand up?

One of my least favorite clichés in all of sports is when someone says a team is "better/worse than their record." Which is kind of like saying you're richer than what's in your bank account. Or you're smarter than your IQ. A win-loss record is a tangible metric that records how good or not good a team is.

Through the first six games of the season, the 49ers are at .500. Three wins, three losses. But there's a stark contrast in how San Francisco has looked in those wins and losses. The 49ers were dominant against the New York teams at MetLife, and they looked like their old selves in a wire-to-wire win last Sunday night against the Rams. But there were also two disappointing home losses where they blew 4th quarter leads against Arizona and Philly, as well as a 26-point thrashing to Miami when they were nine-point favorites.

But after more than a third of the season gone, the question remains, which team are they? Are they Jekyll or Hyde? Tyler Durden or Ed Norton? In Week 6, Jimmy Garoppolo certainly didn't seem affected by his high ankle sprain and the defense looked brand new with the return of Emmanuel Moseley﻿. San Francisco looked like world-beaters again. It's safe to assume that due to the injuries the 49ers aren't going 13-3 again. But maybe on certain weeks they can remind people they're still the reigning and defending NFC champions.

I am Jack's morbid curiosity.

Second Down: Position Group That Must Step Up

@KeianaMartinTV – Running Backs

San Francisco's offense is predicated on its run game. However, the 49ers will be without their primary workhorse with Raheem Mostert expected to miss time with an ankle injury. That means the 49ers will look to their three available backs on Sunday: Jerick McKinnon﻿, Jeff Wilson Jr. and undrafted rookie JaMycal Hasty﻿.

According to Next Gen Stats, Mostert has been San Francisco's most effective running back this season, averaging 5.9 yards per rush and 7.3 yards per touch, compared to 3.8 and 4.9 of the 49ers other ball carriers. The 49ers saw a complete drop off in production last week with Mostert out of the lineup. But even with Mostert missing two games this season to injury, the 49ers are still averaging 127.8 rushing yards per game and 4.6 yards per carry, ranked 11th-best in the league.

Meanwhile, New England's defense is holding running backs to an average of around 120 yards per game. Last week against the Broncos, the Patriots allowed running back Phillip Lindsay 101 yards on 23 carries (4.4 yards per carry).

Without Mostert in the lineup against New England's 16th-ranked rushing defense, the 49ers will need a spark from their supporting cast, along with the help of Brandon Aiyuk﻿, and Deebo Samuel to help boost San Francisco's run game.

@SportsAnthony – Defensive Line

One week after giving up 43 points to a 1-win Dolphins team and facing a high-octane offense in the Rams, I don't think anyone would have been shocked if Los Angeles lit up the Levi's® Stadium scoreboard. It never happened. The San Francisco D gave up 16 points, only allowed LA's vaunted passing game to amass 198 yards and held Jared Goff to a 72.0 QB Rating. The play of the game might have been Jason Verrett﻿'s interception in the end zone. But as good as the 49ers defense played, there was one glaring dark lining to the silver cloud: the pass rush.